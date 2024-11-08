Fort Collins City Council denies appeals against new Rescue Mission development

The Fort Collins City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to deny an appeal against a new Rescue Mission development. The proposed project is looking to provide a larger Rescue Mission facility that will offer additional services to individuals who are experiencing homelessness. The development came with controversy as two separate appeals were filed against the Planning and Zoning Commission’s approval of the project over multiple concerns.

Currently, the Fort Collins Rescue Mission operates one shelter on Jefferson Street in Old Town. The new development is located north of there at 1311 N. College Ave. The shelter is designed to be a 24/7 facility for men, with 250 beds.

Tuesday’s decision by the city council argued the Planning and Zoning Commission followed the proper steps to approve the development, including public hearings. However, this week’s special called meeting was focused solely on the two appeals.

The first appeal, filed by Troy W. Jones, argued that the commission misinterpreted the city’s Land Use Code in its decision. The second appeal, filed by Rebeca Mendoza and Debbie Bradberry argued against how large the facility is and parking concerns that could lead to overflow parking in the surrounding neighborhood. They said some of these issues could lead to increased safety concerns.

“We have seniors that are disabled and old, and we’re afraid. Then as far as Hickory (Village Mobile Home Park), they have 300 children. Why bring 250 men in here?,” said Debbie Bradberry, who lives in a nearby 55+ community. “If this was a shelter for women and children, we wouldn’t be here having this discussion. But it’s not. It’s bringing in danger.”

Bradberry says she agrees with the city that the shelter is needed, especially with the high cost of living in the area. However, she and others who spoke against the plan, argueing the location simply isn’t right.

Both of the appeals focused on two key concerns – social and behavioral issues and potential for future expansion. Residents of the area expressed worries about issues related to drug use, loitering, and other behaviors often associated with homelessness.Critics of the plan also argued that approving the development plan without a clear commitment to maintaining the 250 capacity limit could lead to individuals sleeping in cars in the nearby neighborhoods.

During the meeting, city council members did question city staff and members of Fort Collins Rescue Mission to address some of these concerns.

Staff suggested city codes already in place should handle some of these worries, such as handling noise or drug complaints. They also say the development is compatible with the zoned area.

Despite the objections, the Fort Collins City Council voted unanimously to uphold the Planning and Zoning Commission's decision, saying technically the development is following the land use code, so it’s out of their hands.

“Although my heart is with the population that is going to be impacted by this, by having to be neighbors, at the same time, we’re charged whether interpretations of the land use code were accurate. And in this case, yes. But is it fair? No,” said Councilmember Susan Gutowsky. “But that’s the decision we have to make, and I will also have to support that the interpretations were correct. But as it was said before, please know that it is not an easy task.”

Mayor Pro Tem Emily Francis also commented saying she's against the location and wishes the nearby communities didn't have to worry about the project.

“This is really hard for me. If I was your representative tonight, I think this is one of the worst places to put the shelter,” said Francis. “Mobile home park residents have been coming to us for years, asking for help and more resources. We’ve created programs and did the zoning and it’s still not enough. And you don’t deserve this.”

The project is now free to move forward. Members of the Fort Collins Rescue Mission said the new facility is needed for them to continue providing services such as shelter, food, and rehabilitation programs, and that their current building is inadequate.

