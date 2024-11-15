Poudre Fire Authority rescues two dogs from burning home in Fort Collins

The Poudre Fire Authority says everyone, including two dogs, is safe from a second-alarm fire in southwest Fort Collins.

According to a statement from the department, two people working on a roof nearby spotted smoke shortly before 9:44 a.m.Thursday. Officials say the two people also reported hearing dogs barking inside the two-story house on Windcreek Court.

Poudre Fire Authority The home fire on Windcreek Court was a two-alarm fire, and the home is said to be heavily damaged.

One of the callers reportedly found an open garage door and an unlocked door. He went inside to try and get the animals out but inhaled too much smoke and had to leave. By this point, the home was burning in multiple spots.

"It is good he recognized that he needed to leave immediately, even one deep breath of that toxic smoke can be bad," said a firefighter in the released statement.

Fortunately, the men were still able to help firefighters by sharing details of the fire and suggesting that the two dogs were on the second floor of the home.

While firefighters attacked the flames, another firefighter searched for the two animals and removed them from the home, one by one.

"We are very thankful no one was injured in the second alarm fire," said Poudre Fire Authority Public Information Officer Annie Bierbower in the statement. "We understand the urge to go inside to help pets but really want to stress how risky that is. Please know that firefighters will make every effort to rescue them once they arrive as long as it is safe for them to do so."

The home is said to be heavily damaged. The Poudre Fire Authority is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, but believe it started outside behind the house.