© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Forest Service won’t hire seasonal workers next year, will rely on Colorado volunteer groups to “fill gaps”

KUNC | By Jason Blevins, The Colorado Sun
Published November 19, 2024 at 10:22 AM MST
A hiking trail leads to a forest surrounded by rocks and large trees.
Hugh Carey
/
The Colorado Sun
A newly reconstructed trail leading to the summit of Mount Elbert on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, near Leadville, Colo is just one of many trails throughout the state that get regular maintenance. This year seasonal workers for the U. S Forest Service will not be hired while the service relies on volunteer groups to "fill in the gaps."

The U.S. Forest Service is halting the hiring of seasonal employees next year as it anticipates receiving less than the $8.9 billion it says it needs to pay its 30,000 employees, manage its 193 million acres and fight wildfires.

While final allocations from Congress are pending, the chronically underfunded and overworked agency is planning to scale back operations in 2025, raising concerns among its many partners in Colorado that recreational projects will be delayed.

“We have an opportunity to do what we can with what we have,” Forest Service Chief Randy Moore told employees Sept. 16, noting that the agency has lost about 8,000 jobs in the last 20 years and he is “seeing indications of a stressed workforce.”

He told his employees that priorities would be shifting with reduced funding. “We are not going to do everything that is expected of us with fewer people,” he said.

For example, one question raised this week by NPR’s Marketplace asks who will pump campground toilets as the Forest Service budget shrinks? That’s a big ask for volunteers.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.
Tags
News The Colorado SunU.S. Forest ServiceBudget CutsFirefighting
Jason Blevins, The Colorado Sun
See stories by Jason Blevins, The Colorado Sun