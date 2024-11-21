Greeley officially approves name for city’s largest upcoming natural space

A new natural area in Greeley is moving forward. The Greeley City Council officially approved the name “Arroyos del Sol,” at their Tuesday meeting.

The 978-acre property is just off Colorado Hwy. 257 and north of U.S Hwy. 34 Bus., along the Poudre River. The land includes prairies and large bluffs that rise 100 feet over the water. It will be used both for conservation and recreation and will support 91 animal species and more than 168 natural plants.

While the name Arroyos del Sol translates from Spanish into “sun stream,” arroyos are also steep-sided gullies that form from flowing water. These formations will be easily visible with the large bluffs that surround the river.

Greeley’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board ultimately settled on the name but used social media, in-person events and a website, “Speak Up Greeley,” to allow community input on the name. The city says 86 names were submitted before finalizing Arroyos del Sol.

City of Greeley The area has a long history from indigenous people to early European settlers. More recently it was used for agriculture and oil and gas.

Besides ecological significance, the area is packed with history. According to a presentation for Greeley City Council, the land was home to indigenous people for thousands of years before the arrival of European settlers. From there it was used as a homestead and then for agricultural purposes with sheep. That ended after the 2008 Windsor EF3 heavily damaged the area. Oil and gas are also part of the area’s history, although most of the wells are abandoned.

The City of Greeley acquired the natural area in 2022 with the partnership of Trust for Public Land and included funding from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and the Land and Water Conservation Fund, along with money from the nearby Town of Windsor. Arroyos del Sol will be permanently protected as a natural space due to a conservation easement.

When it opens, it will double the amount of natural conservation space located within the city of Greeley. For now, the project is still in the early planning stages. The site’s development plan will be released early next year.

