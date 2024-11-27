State environmental officials investigate falsified data at 350 oil and gas sites in Weld County

The Energy and Carbon Management Commission is investigating multiple counts of falsified data from 350 oil and gas sites throughout Weld County. The agency announced the findings at a hearing on Tuesday. The commission says the falsified lab data comes from two environmental consulting firms that altered information between 2021 and this past summer. These contractors are focused on cleaning up oil and gas spills.

The reports are focused on soil and groundwater contamination related to oil and gas operations. The ECMC, which is part of Colorado's Department of Natural Resources, regulates oil and gas development and underground natural gas storage to protect public health, safety, the environment and wildlife.

The agency said they learned about the inaccurate data from operators who volunteered the information. ECMC is now working to reassess the areas tested and correct any issues they find. At this time, it does not appear that any of the sites pose a public health risk.

“Our team is dedicated to the protection of public health, safety, and welfare and the environment and wildlife resources. Following the disclosure of the falsified data, we took immediate action to investigate the allegations. We hold operators responsible for their contractors’ work, and I appreciate their self-reporting and cooperation to date,” said Julie Murphy, ECMC Director in a statement.

Besides their investigation, ECMC is also reviewing its process by requiring more detailed documentation and scrutinizing metadata.

Operators are currently investigating or cleaning up spills at around 4,700 sites in Weld County. To handle the workload, oil and gas companies will hire independent contractors to work on sample collection, excavation, and develop workplans. Operators are responsible for the work of their independent contractors.

“I am disappointed in the actions of a few consultants to oil and gas operators who have undermined the industry’s ability to meet their regulatory obligations,” said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources in a statement.

The ECMC says the contractors responsible for the falsified data include Eagle Environmental Consulting, Inc. and Tasman Geosciences. The companies were hired by Chevron U.S.A. Inc., Civitas Resources Inc., and Occidental Petroleum Corp.

KUNC reached out to the contracts for a statement but has not heard back.

ECMC is continuing its investigation, and criminal or civil penalties may follow.

