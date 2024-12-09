© 2024
Boulder Police investigating possible tainted drug overdoses at fraternity

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published December 9, 2024 at 9:36 AM MST
A brick building on a cloudy day with the greek letters kappa and sigma posted in black metal at the apex
Gabe Allen
/
KUNC
The Kappa Sigma Fraternity house near CU Boulder campus in Boulder on December 9, 2024. Police in Boulder are investigating if the tainted drugs were part of hazing at the fraternity. They say charges are pending.

The Boulder Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding several overdoses from Saturday night. Six adult males, who are described as college students, were brought to the hospital.

Investigators said first responders were called to the Kappa Sigma fraternity at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue between 10 and 10:30 p.m. At least six men were treated at the scene and brought to a nearby hospital. According to a press release one person’s “prognosis was initially grave, he and the others are now in stable condition.”

Police believe the victims used a tainted batch of cocaine at the house, where alcohol was also a factor. They are investigating whether the drug use was part of pledging at the fraternity.

Police say potential charges are pending. They’re asking the public to call their tipline at 303-441-1974 with information regarding case 24-12864.

Investigators want to remind the public about the dangers of illegal drug and alcohol use.
Boulder Police CU Boulder Drug Use
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
