Boulder Police investigating possible tainted drug overdoses at fraternity

The Boulder Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding several overdoses from Saturday night. Six adult males, who are described as college students, were brought to the hospital.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Investigators said first responders were called to the Kappa Sigma fraternity at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue between 10 and 10:30 p.m. At least six men were treated at the scene and brought to a nearby hospital. According to a press release one person’s “prognosis was initially grave, he and the others are now in stable condition.”

The Boulder Police Department is investigating after several college students were taken to the hospital overnight after overdosing.



Full news release: https://t.co/KgEgvxnS98 pic.twitter.com/SeVUED5Nrz — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) December 8, 2024

Police believe the victims used a tainted batch of cocaine at the house, where alcohol was also a factor. They are investigating whether the drug use was part of pledging at the fraternity.

Police say potential charges are pending. They’re asking the public to call their tipline at 303-441-1974 with information regarding case 24-12864.

Investigators want to remind the public about the dangers of illegal drug and alcohol use.

