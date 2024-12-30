Jeffco Public Schools terminates director of schools amid criminal investigation

Jeffco Public Schools abruptly fired its director of schools, David Weiss, on Dec. 19, scrubbing his presence from the district"s website and notifying staff the following day.

The district and the Jeffco Sheriff's Office have confirmed Weiss is currently the subject of a criminal investigation but aren't saying more.

"At the direction of Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, we cannot share any further details at this time due to their open investigation," the district said in a press statement.

Weiss also serves on the Public Education and Business Coalition board, but Colorado Community Media's request for comment from the organization went unanswered.

According to Weiss' LinkedIn profile, he began serving as Jeffco's Director of Schools in February 2022, having previously served as principal at Westgate Elementary School for five years and as an assistant principal at the high school level for four years.

The Director of Schools oversees educational programs and initiatives within the district, working closely with principals and staff to ensure curriculum standards and boost student achievement.

According to the Jeffco Public Schools' website, the role also involves developing and implementing strategies to maintain and improve the quality of education across all schools in the district.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at https://colabnews.co