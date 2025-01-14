Colorado sends firefighters and equipment to help with the California wildfires

Multiple fire agencies and organizations in Colorado are sending help to California in the form of crew members and fire equipment.

On Tuesday, fires continue to burn in multiple locations around Los Angeles. Recent reports show the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and Auto fires in the state have burned over 40,000 acres and destroyed thousands of homes. At least 23 people are reported dead.

The fires broke out Tuesday, Jan. 7 after strong winds helped spread the flames. Crews have continued to work around the clock to handle the situation. According to Cal Fire, the Palisades fire remains only 17% contained a week later.

Thousands are helping, including three members of the Poudre Fire Authority. The Fort Collins-area crew also sent a Type 6 engine, which is a smaller truck “designed for maneuverability and wildfire attack.” Officials with the fire agency said they left this past Saturday and have since arrived in California. They’re currently working with a team that’s protecting structures and searching for hot spots.

Boulder Fire-Rescue says they also received a request to send aid. Four firefighters headed to California from the department. Along with them is a Type 3 engine, which according to a fire truck manufacturer is a large vehicle with a high water capacity and clearance, allowing it to reach forested areas.

According to the release from Boulder-Fire Rescue, a total of five engines and crew members from around the Front Range are helping with the situation.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control confirmed last week that they sent one of the state’s two Pilatus PC-12 planes. The aircraft is equipped with advanced imaging technologies like infrared and color sensors. These capabilities allow the aircraft to gather crucial data that supports ground crews combating the fire.

Colorado is also no stranger to urban wildfires. In 2021, the Marshal Fire burned parts of Boulder County, killing two people and destroying nearly 1,000 homes.

Boulder Fire-Rescue wants to remind the public that “windy season is wildfire season.” They encourage everyone to share in the responsibility of creating more wildfire-resilient communities.