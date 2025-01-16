Cold weather shelters open along the Front Range ahead of ‘arctic blast’

Cities and towns along Colorado are preparing for the next arctic blast. The system will bring temperatures below zero degrees as it arrives late Friday.

While some areas operate shelters daily throughout the colder months, some cities are opening doors to ensure people stay safe from the potentially dangerous conditions.

Here are some of the cold weather shelters along the Front Range:



Denver

For individual men – Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.

Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

Shelter will also be available at Stone Creek shelter (former Best Western hotel), 4595 Quebec St. and at city facilities located at 2601 W. 7th Ave., and 375 S. Zuni St.

Fort Collins

For families, men and women - Catholic Charities, 460 Linden Center Dr.

For men and women - Fort Collins Rescue Mission, 316 Jefferson St.

For women - Community of Christ Church, 220 East Oak St.

Boulder

For men and women - All Roads Shelter, 4869 Broadway

For people identifying as women, transgender or nonbinary - Haven Ridge, call 720-579-1637 for location.

For people 20-years-old and under - TGTHR, 3080 Broadway

Greeley