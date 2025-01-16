© 2025
Cold weather shelters open along the Front Range ahead of ‘arctic blast’

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:55 AM MST
A pedestrian in a jacket with the hood up and earbuds in walks on a snow-covered sidewalk beside a road with traffic.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
A pedestrian navigates a sidewalk packed with snow as a late winter storm regained force and resumed snowing late Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Denver. Temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits and below this weekend.

Cities and towns along Colorado are preparing for the next arctic blast. The system will bring temperatures below zero degrees as it arrives late Friday.

While some areas operate shelters daily throughout the colder months, some cities are opening doors to ensure people stay safe from the potentially dangerous conditions.

Here are some of the cold weather shelters along the Front Range:

Denver

Fort Collins

Boulder

  • For men and women - All Roads Shelter, 4869 Broadway 
  • For people identifying as women, transgender or nonbinary - Haven Ridge, call 720-579-1637 for location.
  • For people 20-years-old and under - TGTHR, 3080 Broadway

Greeley

  • For men and women - Housing Navigation Center, 870 28th St.
  • Families should contact the Guadalupe Community Center at 970-353-6433
News Winterhomeless shelteremergency shelter
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
