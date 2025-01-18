Don't get stuck in the snow. Experts offer tips for driving in Colorado's winter weather

With colder temperatures comes snow blanketing the streets, and roads can get slippery and dangerous for Colorado drivers – new and native to the state.

Experts say it’s important to be prepared for the difficult task of driving in the winter, and Colorado AAA offers a few tips that can help keep drivers safe when traveling in the harsh winter climate.

“The first sustained major weather event is always a useful reminder to Coloradans – regardless of whether you grew up here or if you’re new to town – to brush up on winter driving fundamentals. Slow down, don’t tailgate and don’t slam on the gas or brakes,” said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs.

Prepare the vehicle

Colorado AAA urges drivers to ensure their vehicles are ready for winter. This includes checking the battery and electrical systems, testing all fluid levels — such as antifreeze, transmission fluid, brake fluid and engine oil — and making sure all lights are functioning properly.

Additionally, drivers should inspect their tires, brakes, windshields and windshield wipers and windshield wiper fluid.

“Remember, too, that four-wheel drive does not mean four-wheel stop. We’ve had to winch out many top-of-the-line trucks and SUVs – many equipped with winter tires – simply because their drivers were going too fast for the conditions,” McKinley said.

Mckinley continued to say most issues the Colorado AAA deals with are related to dead batteries, flat tires and engine issues.



Keep an emergency kit

Ensuring the vehicle is prepared is another way drivers who may end up stranded, whether by sliding off the road or getting stuck in traffic during a closure, can help themselves.

“Keep an emergency kit in your car with tire chains, abrasive material such as sand or kitty litter, a small shovel, flashlight with extra batteries, ice scraper, rags or paper towels, flares or other warning devices, booster cables and a first aid kit,” Colorado AAA said on its website.

Additionally, drivers should bring items to help keep them warm, such as blankets, jackets, hats and gloves for themselves and passengers. People should also pack water and snacks, such as energy bars, and bring pet food if they’re traveling with their animals.

“Finally, remember that an ounce of preparation is worth a pound of cure. Your battery likely tried to warn you it wasn’t up to the task of starting your engine in sub-zero temperatures, likely through dimming headlights or sluggish starts in warmer weather,” McKinley said.



Driving on icy roads

When navigating icy roads, Colorado AAA urges drivers to slow down and exercise caution when accelerating, turning or braking. Each action should be gradual.

“Adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave yourself ample room to stop. Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you,” the company advises on its website.

Tailgating should be avoided, and drivers should remain alert to the traffic ahead of them. It’s also important to avoid unnecessary lane changes and be particularly cautious on bridges and overpasses.

“Black ice typically forms first in shaded areas of the roadway and on bridges and overpasses that freeze first and melt last,” McKinley said. “Although the road leading up to a bridge may be fine, the bridge

