Colorado administrator describes fear and preparation in response to federal immigration changes

One of many executive orders from President Donald Trump targets what’s defined as “sensitive” locations where federal immigration officials must avoid making arrests.

These locations included schools and churches. Now that this policy has ended, school districts across the state are faced with deciding how to protect students from potential immigration raids.

“I think staff and families and I are worried, particularly families and students, I should say, are worried that ICE would come to the school, come into the school, take a student and leave, that's the bottom line,” said Summit School District Superintendent Tony Byrd.

In Summit School District (SDS), which includes Dillonilo, Frisco and Silverthorne, 40% of the student body is Hispanic. One-quarter are English language learners. The district is one of many looking into how to handle changes to federal immigration policy.

In January, SDS's board of education updated its policies with guidance on how staff should interact with immigration officials. Byrd says that everyone is being briefed on what to do in these situations.

“The specific thing is that if ICE comes to a school... and they have an administrative warrant, we're backed up by law to say, ‘No, you can't enter until you see the superintendent and you get a judicial warrant from the court,’” said Byrd. “And that's what we're going to do.”

Leigh Paterson / KUNC Summit School District Superintendent Tony Byrd in January 2025. He says staff has been reminded of the district's policies.

Families are also being encouraged to update their emergency contact information in school software.

School staff and administrators are seeing the emotional toll on the community. Byrd has heard about kids running straight home after getting off the bus out of fear of ICE agents. Families have sent items to Mexico in the event they are deported, while other students have stopped coming to school altogether.

As part of protecting students, so-called “Know Your Rights Red Cards" have recently been distributed throughout schools, a trend sweeping through districts across the country.

Cards include the following guidance:

DO NOT OPEN THE DOOR if an immigration agent is knocking on the door.

DO NOT ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS from an immigration agent if they try to talk to you. You have the right to remain silent.

DO NOT SIGN ANYTHING without first speaking to a lawyer. You have the right to speak with a lawyer.

If you are outside of your home, ask the agent if you are free to leave and if they say yes, leave calmly.

GIVE THIS CARD TO THE AGENT. If you are inside of your home, show the card through the window or slide it under the door.

Regardless of the immigration status of families or students, a 1982 Supreme Court Case, Plyler v. Doe determined they have a right to attend schools. Districts like SDS, do not collect information on immigration status.

“These are beautiful students who deserve to have a safe environment to learn in, and they are— many, not all— in absolute fear of what's going to happen to their family,” said Byrd. “I believe we can do better as a country.”

