Solar Farm being built near Byers in Adams County

United Power partners on its fifth energy project since 2014 with Silicon Ranch Byers Solar Farm Expansion, according to officials, Jan. 22.

“As United Power continues to add to its diverse power portfolio, the Byers Solar Farm illustrates the best-case scenario for local production,” said Mark A. Gabriel, President and CEO of United Power. “Our partnership with Silicon Ranch allows us to build this project with the latest technology and development techniques to optimize the use of the site. Also, strong financial and environmental incentives exist for generating and delivering clean, renewable electricity locally.”

According to officials, United Power agreed to purchase 150-megawatt (MW) generated from Byers Solar Farm 10 miles northeast of Byers in Adams County. With the United Power partnership, Silicon Ranch will develop a new solar installation as one of the nation’s largest independent power producers with a community-focused renewable energy company.

Silicon Ranch would construct and operate the solar farm and maintain it with United Power’s purchasing power, which the solar farm produces.

According to officials, Silicon Ranch plans to manage the land and plant short grass prairie pre-seeding as a long-term owner of the property and facility before construction.

Also, Silicon Ranch is looking into starting sheep grazing on its site through Regenerative Energy®. This program regenerates nationwide land sites, including Mavericks Solar Farm, which United Power serves.

“Silicon Ranch is honored by the trust and confidence that United Power and its members continue to place in our company to deliver value on their behalf, and we are grateful for the opportunity to expand our relationship and the positive impact we can have together,” said Regan Farr, Silicon Ranch Co-Founder, and CEO.

“As we enter our second decade of partnership with United Power, Silicon Ranch looks forward to continuing our meaningful work together by collaborating to help make communities stronger, healthier, and more resilient here in northern Colorado.”

According to officials, since 2014, United Power has partnered with Silicon Ranch on four other energy infrastructure projects: Fort Lupton Solar (13 MW), Mavericks Solar (6.5 MW), Platteville Solar (16 MW), and Rattlesnake Solar (6 MW).

All five installations are developed within the United Power cooperative service territory. They work with local governments, neighboring communities, and landowners to guarantee that the projects meet the needs of each community and United Power, according to officials.

“Byers Solar Farm continues United Power’s march toward energy independence,” said Gabriel. “Since leaving our wholesale power contract on May 1, 2024, United Power has worked to build a power portfolio that both reduces our carbon emissions and stabilizes our costs. Our vision to diversify and hyper-localize power production will pay dividends to cooperative members in an increasingly volatile energy market.”

Learn more about United Power and its ongoing energy transition plans at www.unitedpower.com/roadmap.

