55-gallon drum discovered in Rocky Flats area declared safe after investigation

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published February 3, 2025 at 11:09 AM MST
A sign that say sRocky Flats Wildlife Refuge stands near a field of wildlands
David Zalubowski/AP
/
AP
In this Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 photo, a sign hangs from a fence at the head of a trail at the Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge in Arvada, Colo. The U.S. Energy Department manufactured plutonium triggers for nuclear warheads at Rocky Flats. It had a long history of leaks, fires and environmental violations. Its rare tallgrass prairie is home to hundreds of species, including an endangered jumping mouse. Part of the site is open to the public.

Colorado state health officials have determined a mysterious 55-gallon drum discovered in the Walnut Creek drainage area of Rocky Flats is not of concern.

The drum initially sparked some concerns as the area once housed a nuclear weapons manufacturer.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the U.S. Department of Energy led an investigation even though the drum appeared to be empty. Although unlikely, the agencies followed a multiple-step plan to test the drum’s residuals for any radioactive or toxic waste concerns.

The steps included a visual inspection, testing the interior and exterior of the drum for gases like carbon monoxide and hydrogen sulfide, and a radiological survey.

The Department of Energy completed the investigation on Dec. 27, 2024, saying they, “conducted visual inspections, screening measurements, and a radiological survey during drum removal activities, and there was no evidence of a release or radiological contamination.”

The drum has since been removed from the site.

Information about the drum became public knowledge after Rocky Mountain Community Radio interviewed a documentary team about the area and learned about its discovery.
News Rocky Flats National Wildlife RefugeColorado Department of Public Health and EnvironmentNuclear Waste
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
