55-gallon drum discovered in Rocky Flats area declared safe after investigation

Colorado state health officials have determined a mysterious 55-gallon drum discovered in the Walnut Creek drainage area of Rocky Flats is not of concern.

The drum initially sparked some concerns as the area once housed a nuclear weapons manufacturer.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the U.S. Department of Energy led an investigation even though the drum appeared to be empty. Although unlikely, the agencies followed a multiple-step plan to test the drum’s residuals for any radioactive or toxic waste concerns.

The steps included a visual inspection, testing the interior and exterior of the drum for gases like carbon monoxide and hydrogen sulfide, and a radiological survey.

The Department of Energy completed the investigation on Dec. 27, 2024, saying they, “conducted visual inspections, screening measurements, and a radiological survey during drum removal activities, and there was no evidence of a release or radiological contamination.”

The drum has since been removed from the site.

Information about the drum became public knowledge after Rocky Mountain Community Radio interviewed a documentary team about the area and learned about its discovery.