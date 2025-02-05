© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
At least three ICE detainees from Routt County have criminal records

KUNC | By Emma Pilger, Steamboat Pilot
Published February 5, 2025 at 1:37 PM MST
A view of downtown Steamboat Springs. Residents voted in opposition of the Brown Ranch affordable housing development plan that would have added 6,000 affordable housing units by 2040.
Wikimedia Commons
Some recent isolated ICE incidents in Routt County have prompted questions about how the agents interact with local jurisdictions and what the normal process is for federal detainment.

At least three men recently detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers after bonding out of Routt County Jail have criminal records in Colorado, according to documents obtained by the newspaper.

Darwin Mejia-Cruz, 27, Victoriano Cayetano Leon, 42, and Nelson Martinez Espinoza, 44, are all currently in custody at the Denver Contract Detention Facility in Aurora.

Mejia-Cruz, who allegedly fired a gun in the air nine times at the Dream Island mobile home park in Steamboat Springs in early January, was arrested for the first time in Colorado by the Routt County Sheriff’s Office in 2015 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and narcotic equipment.

Since 2015, Mejia-Cruz has been arrested six more times and faced charges such as prohibited use of a weapon, theft, DUIs and other traffic offenses. All of his Colorado arrests were made in Routt and Moffat counties.

Cayetano Leon was arrested Dec. 13 after allegedly stealing around 500 gallons of fuel worth more than $2,000 from the Pilot Flying J gas station. His first arrest in Colorado was in Jefferson County in 2015 for assault. He was arrested eight more times after that.

To read the entire story, visit The Steamboat Pilot.

News U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)ICE RaidsSteamboat SpringsSteamboat Pilot Routt County
Emma Pilger, Steamboat Pilot
See stories by Emma Pilger, Steamboat Pilot