At least three ICE detainees from Routt County have criminal records

At least three men recently detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers after bonding out of Routt County Jail have criminal records in Colorado, according to documents obtained by the newspaper.

Darwin Mejia-Cruz, 27, Victoriano Cayetano Leon, 42, and Nelson Martinez Espinoza, 44, are all currently in custody at the Denver Contract Detention Facility in Aurora.

Mejia-Cruz, who allegedly fired a gun in the air nine times at the Dream Island mobile home park in Steamboat Springs in early January, was arrested for the first time in Colorado by the Routt County Sheriff’s Office in 2015 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and narcotic equipment.

Since 2015, Mejia-Cruz has been arrested six more times and faced charges such as prohibited use of a weapon, theft, DUIs and other traffic offenses. All of his Colorado arrests were made in Routt and Moffat counties.

Cayetano Leon was arrested Dec. 13 after allegedly stealing around 500 gallons of fuel worth more than $2,000 from the Pilot Flying J gas station. His first arrest in Colorado was in Jefferson County in 2015 for assault. He was arrested eight more times after that.

