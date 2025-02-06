King Soopers begin strike in Denver metro area, stores remain open

Employees of Denver area King Soopers stores officially started their strike on Thursday morning. Their union, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, voted to strike last week .

UFCW says workers are looking for more healthcare benefits along with worries about new technology impacting staffing levels and increased workloads.

"We have a strong team here, and we have a strong union,” said Sunny Aguilar, a courtesy clerk and striking union member at the King Soopers in Edgewater. "I mean we definitely can show them that we will fight for what's right, and we will fight for our rights, and everything we do for this company, they need to hear our voice, and we definitely will let them hear it."

King Soopers’ Edgewater location is one of dozens of stores around Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo to strike with thousands of workers.

Scott Franz / KUNC King Soopers plans to keep all of its locations open despite the strike. The company says they are still willing to bargain with the union.

Meanwhile, officials with King Soopers say they respect their associates' rights to peacefully protest and remain open to bargaining towards a deal.

“We have a responsibility to our associates and communities to ensure they have access to fresh food and other essentials,” said Joe Kelley, President of King Soopers in a statement . “We stand behind our Last Best and Final Offer – it helps us balance wage investments with keeping groceries affordable, while meaningfully investing in our associates.”

In an official release, King Soopers also argued that the strike from UFCW Local 7 isn’t about wages, but rather allegations of unfair labor practices, something the National Labor Relations Board has not investigated.

King Soopers officials say several Denver area stores are not impacted by the strike and those that are, will remain open.

