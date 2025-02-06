© 2025
King Soopers begin strike in Denver metro area, stores remain open

KUNC | By Alex Murphy,
Scott FranzBeau Baker
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:47 PM MST
Two people with white signs hanging from their necks explain that they are striking. They're standing near a parking lot in a shopping center.
Scott Franz
/
KUNC
King Soopers workers stand outside the company's Edgewater location. Thousands of workers started striking on Thursday.

Employees of Denver area King Soopers stores officially started their strike on Thursday morning. Their union, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, voted to strike last week.

UFCW says workers are looking for more healthcare benefits along with worries about new technology impacting staffing levels and increased workloads.

"We have a strong team here, and we have a strong union,” said Sunny Aguilar, a courtesy clerk and striking union member at the King Soopers in Edgewater. "I mean we definitely can show them that we will fight for what's right, and we will fight for our rights, and everything we do for this company, they need to hear our voice, and we definitely will let them hear it."

King Soopers’ Edgewater location is one of dozens of stores around Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo to strike with thousands of workers.

A handful of workers stand outside a brick building with a "King Soopers" sign.
Scott Franz
/
KUNC
King Soopers plans to keep all of its locations open despite the strike. The company says they are still willing to bargain with the union.

Meanwhile, officials with King Soopers say they respect their associates' rights to peacefully protest and remain open to bargaining towards a deal.

“We have a responsibility to our associates and communities to ensure they have access to fresh food and other essentials,” said Joe Kelley, President of King Soopers in a statement. “We stand behind our Last Best and Final Offer – it helps us balance wage investments with keeping groceries affordable, while meaningfully investing in our associates.”

In an official release, King Soopers also argued that the strike from UFCW Local 7 isn’t about wages, but rather allegations of unfair labor practices, something the National Labor Relations Board has not investigated.

King Soopers officials say several Denver area stores are not impacted by the strike and those that are, will remain open.
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
Scott Franz
Scott Franz is an Investigative Reporter with KUNC.
Beau Baker
As the Newscast Editor and Producer, I provide listeners with news and information critical to our region.
