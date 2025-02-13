The King Soopers strike could cost Colorado Girl Scouts hundreds of thousands of dollars in cookie sales

Colorado Girls Scouts are having a harder time getting boxes of Adventurefuls, Thin Mints and Samoas into the hands of hungry cookie-eaters as the metro Denver King Soopers strike drags further into the cookie-selling season.

The grocer canceled all cookie booths planned at striking locations until Feb. 20 due to safety concerns, Girl Scouts of Colorado spokesperson Catherine Schofield said. “We had no part in this decision. As other locations start to strike we are required to not host booths there as well.”

That could take a big bite out of the 3.7 million packages of cookies Colorado girls sold last year, which earned them $2 million to fund things like service projects and international travel.

Leanna Clark, CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado, said there are 505 troops in the Denver metro area where the strike is taking place and around 470 of those will be impacted.

Workers at 77 metro Denver King Soopers stores walked off the job Feb. 6. The timing was terrible for the green-and-tan-bannered brigade, as cookie-selling season started Feb. 2 and goes through March 16, Clark said.

