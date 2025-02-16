A new exhibit at the Longmont Museum allows visitors to experience Picasso’s artistic ‘journey’

The Longmont Museum is currently hosting an exhibit focused on the famed artist Pablo Picasso.

Displays opened to the public on Feb. 1 for “A Graphic Journey: Prints by Pablo Picasso.” The collection includes 60 works from Picasso that he created between 1923 and 1972. The artwork is broken down into three different periods of the artist’s life.

“From detailed early etchings to bold lithographs and inventive linocuts, it highlights his constant experimentation with master printers,” wrote the museum in a press release. “Visitors will see not only famous images but also Picasso’s transformative approach to each technique, offering a rare look at his creative brilliance.”

Besides prints from the artist, a local collector is sharing ceramics created by Picasso.

The exhibit runs through May 4.

In addition to the exhibition, the Longmont Museum is holding additional programming on Thursday nights to complement the exhibit. For Thursday Nights @ the Museum there will be performances by the Longmont Symphony Orchestra, an evening of jazz performances inspired by Picasso's time in Paris in the 1920s, a talk entitled "Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Picasso but Were Afraid to Ask," an watercolor Art and Sip and much more. For a full schedule of events, visit here.

The Longmont Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Children under 3-years-old are free.

