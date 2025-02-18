Annual Colorado homeless count expected to show more people in shelters than usual

On a frigid January night, hundreds of volunteers walked through city parks, riverside trails, sidewalks and underpasses, trying to get the most accurate count possible of the number of people who are homeless in Colorado.

The tally encompassed thousands of people sleeping in shelters, including emergency cold-weather centers that were activated on the night of the count because of freezing temperatures. And the teams of volunteers included Spanish speakers, crucially important this year because it was the first count that could help determine what happened to the thousands of South American migrants who have moved to Colorado. During last year’s count, 4,300 migrants were living in city-funded hotel rooms, but the city has ended that program.

Colorado will not release the result for months, after the tallies have been reviewed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Last year’s count, called the Point in Time, found that Colorado saw one of the biggest increases in the nation in the number of families who were homeless in 2024 — a 134% jump from the previous year, according to HUD.

The federal report counted 18,715 who were homeless statewide, including 8,519 families.

