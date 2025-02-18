© 2025
Annual Colorado homeless count expected to show more people in shelters than usual

KUNC | By Jennifer Brown, The Colorado Sun
Published February 18, 2025 at 10:53 AM MST
A man with white hair and a blue hoodie and jeans kneels on the left side of the image next to some cardboard boxes and a cement wall. On the right side of the image is a big red tent with a zebra patterned fleece blanket sticking out. The man is talking to someone inside the tent. The shadow of another volunteer is cast onto the tent.
Jeremy Sparig
/
Special to The Colorado Sun
Saint Francis Center outreach volunteer Don S. interviews a person living in a tent for the Point in Time survey, Jan. 29, 2025, in Denver. Outreach workers agreed to let The Sun accompany survey workers but they asked that their last names were not published, due to potential harassment.

On a frigid January night, hundreds of volunteers walked through city parks, riverside trails, sidewalks and underpasses, trying to get the most accurate count possible of the number of people who are homeless in Colorado.

The tally encompassed thousands of people sleeping in shelters, including emergency cold-weather centers that were activated on the night of the count because of freezing temperatures. And the teams of volunteers included Spanish speakers, crucially important this year because it was the first count that could help determine what happened to the thousands of South American migrants who have moved to Colorado. During last year’s count, 4,300 migrants were living in city-funded hotel rooms, but the city has ended that program.

Colorado will not release the result for months, after the tallies have been reviewed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Last year’s count, called the Point in Time, found that Colorado saw one of the biggest increases in the nation in the number of families who were homeless in 2024 — a 134% jump from the previous year, according to HUD.

The federal report counted 18,715 who were homeless statewide, including 8,519 families.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.
Jennifer Brown, The Colorado Sun
