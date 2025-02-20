© 2025
A hiring freeze put federal firefighters in limbo. Here’s what that could mean for wildfires in Colorado

KUNC | By Olivia Prentzel, The Colorado Sun
Published February 20, 2025 at 9:59 AM MST
A firefighter is seen roaming through the mountains near a wildfire setting.
Hugh Carey
/
The Colorado Sun
U.S. Forest Service wildland firefighter Jeff Macklin ignites piles of dead trees May 5 to burn more than 400 acres of beetle-killed trees before hot, dry summer conditions raise the risk of wildfire in Summit County. Beetles have killed 3.4 million acres of lodgepole and ponderosa pine forest in Colorado since 1996.

Colorado fire officials are concerned that the uncertainty over a federal hiring freeze implemented by President Donald Trump will have detrimental impacts on the state’s wildland work force ahead of peak wildfire months.

The Forest Service, National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Bureau of Land Management have all seen job cuts. Colorado communities that fund federal positions are worried their workers will be targeted.

The freeze, which stalled the hiring of some seasonal federal firefighters, along with last week’s elimination of more than 150 federal workers who help manage more than 24 million acres of public lands in Colorado, could leave the state’s firefighting workforce unprepared, local fire chiefs told The Colorado Sun.

The federal hiring freeze, initiated through one of the executive orders President Trump signed on his first day in office, says no new federal civilian positions can be created and no vacant positions can be filled, except in limited circumstances. It says public safety employees are exempt but questions lingered for weeks around firefighters and those who provide critical support for wildfire operations.

“What I worry about is, better firefighters in high demand are going to go other places. They may end up filling in with a lot of inexperienced firefighters,” Brad White, president of Colorado State Fire Chiefs, said.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.

Olivia Prentzel, The Colorado Sun
