Executive director removed as Steamboat daycare faces child abuse allegations

KUNC | By Emma Pilger, Steamboat Pilot
Published February 26, 2025 at 11:14 AM MST
A view of downtown Steamboat Springs. Residents voted in opposition of the Brown Ranch affordable housing development plan that would have added 6,000 affordable housing units by 2040.
Wikimedia Commons
A view of downtown Steamboat Springs. Young Tracks Preschool and Daycare in Steamboat Springs was shut down this month after reports of child abuse. One staff member was arrested and others - including the Executive Director - have been removed. Meanwhile, parents that lost childcare are getting help from local and state resources.

The executive director of Young Tracks Preschool and Day Care Center has been removed from the position as the investigation into alleged child abuse at the facility continues, according to a statement from the Young Tracks board of directors.

Kim Martin, 58, and “staff members subject to allegations of abuse” no longer work for Young Tracks as of Thursday, according to the statement.

According to the affidavit for arrest, several witnesses, including two teachers, reported to Human Services that Montes “grabs (the children) by their arms and legs, shakes them and lays them down roughly causing them to hit their heads on the wall.”

Witnesses also stated seeing Montes using “her long fingernails to press on the children’s windpipe,” and “lay on the children to make them fall asleep,” according to the affidavit.

The Colorado Department of Early Childhood subsequently shut down Young Tracks on Feb. 11 after Steamboat Springs Police Chief Mark Beckett told the department on Feb. 9 that he “believes that the children at the facility are in imminent danger of child abuse.”

To read the entire story, visit The Steamboat Pilot.

Emma Pilger, Steamboat Pilot
See stories by Emma Pilger, Steamboat Pilot