Executive director removed as Steamboat daycare faces child abuse allegations

The executive director of Young Tracks Preschool and Day Care Center has been removed from the position as the investigation into alleged child abuse at the facility continues, according to a statement from the Young Tracks board of directors.

Kim Martin, 58, and “staff members subject to allegations of abuse” no longer work for Young Tracks as of Thursday, according to the statement.

According to the affidavit for arrest, several witnesses, including two teachers, reported to Human Services that Montes “grabs (the children) by their arms and legs, shakes them and lays them down roughly causing them to hit their heads on the wall.”

Witnesses also stated seeing Montes using “her long fingernails to press on the children’s windpipe,” and “lay on the children to make them fall asleep,” according to the affidavit.

The Colorado Department of Early Childhood subsequently shut down Young Tracks on Feb. 11 after Steamboat Springs Police Chief Mark Beckett told the department on Feb. 9 that he “believes that the children at the facility are in imminent danger of child abuse.”

