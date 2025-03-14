Finding pieces of Ireland in the Denver metro area

Rather than vibrant green landscapes and stone bridges arched over running waters, the Rocky Mountains act as the backdrop for various pieces of Irish culture throughout the Denver metro area.

Ireland’s rich history shines through in many aspects of life, reflected in clothing, cuisine, artwork, family life and much more.

However, it’s the music, dancing and pubs that play integral roles in the nation’s identity and keeps Irish culture alive across Denver.

“Denver has a strong Irish cultural scene,” said Ariel Bennett, owner of the Denver-based Heritage Irish Stepdancers dance school. “Including eight Irish dance schools, a number of Irish pubs and a bunch of home-grown Celtic bands.”

The Irish have had a strong presence in Denver since the mid-to-late 1800s.

Between 1845 and 1855, many Irish people immigrated to the United States due to the Great Famine in Ireland that decimated potato crops. A few decades later, Irish immigrants migrated to Leadville when silver was discovered. But when the Colorado Silver Boom ended in 1893, they began to make their way to Denver.

They continued to work as laborers, but as generations evolved with the turn of the century, the Irish became more involved in the development of the city – influencing religion, education and politics.

The influence of the Irish continues to be seen today through dance, music and pubs.

“Singing, playing and dancing are an essential part of social interaction, artistic expression and cultural identity,” Bennett said.

When Bennett was a child, her mom, Molly, played in an Irish band and while playing at a party, Molly met two teenagers from Ireland. The teens asked if anyone would be interested in joining an Irish dance class.

Bennett was immediately put in the class and was later joined by her sister and mom.

The family started their own school, Heritage Irish Stepdancers, in 1998. While the main studio is in Denver, located at 7808 Cherry Creek South Drive, they also have classes at the Dance Academy, 8600 Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree, and at Flatirons Dance, 8390 W. 80th Ave. in Arvada.

Although the exact origin of Irish dance is unknown, Bennett has learned about the different types of dances and how important it is to the culture.

There are two forms of Irish social dancing. One is called set dancing, which has roots in English dancing, said Bennett, and the other is ceili dancing. This type of dance – which has become popular in competitions – involves couples dancing with other couples, similar to American square dancing.

“Sometimes people would do what was called a stepabout at these gatherings, where dancers would take turns showing off their fanciest moves,” Bennett said.

One of the more commonly-known styles is seeing the dancers with their arms by their sides. This is stepdancing, also known as solo dancing, and there are two styles within stepdancing. The soft shoe is more like ballet and the hard shoe is more like tap.

Also, women typically perform light and graceful moves while men do moves that are more powerful and rhythmic.

“Historically, stepdancing was done by common people, and they didn’t have special dance equipment,” said Bennett. “They wore ordinary clothes and shoes when they danced.”

Women and girls wore knee-length dresses with embroidered Celtic designs, said Bennett, but as competitive Irish dance became more popular, performance attire became shorter and lighter, with bright and bold designs.

For Bennett, Irish culture has always been part of her life, and over time, she has seen how dancing plays a key role in Irish identity.

“I was once told by an Irish person that the way you tell if someone has Celtic blood in them is by putting on Irish music. If they tap their feet and can’t sit still, they’re a Celt,” said Bennett. “This just shows the importance that music has in Irish culture.”

With distinctive rhythms and unique traditional instruments, Irish music has always been a way to express emotions, tell stories and share culture.

Laura Schulkind, founder and executive director of the Chamber Music Society of Greater Denver, has been traveling around the metro area this March with the chamber, celebrating Celtic culture through music.

“Celtic music can be sorrowful, reflecting a lost love,” said Schulkind. “Or joyful and full of dance.”

Similar to many cultures, music was used to resist oppression. And Celtic music has also been used to preserve history, celebrate the nation’s identity and build community. It’s the instruments that are unique to the Celtic sound that instills life into the music.

Although Schulkind is a flutist, she finds the distinctive sound of the Irish harp soothing and uplifting, making it one of her favorite instruments.

Other instruments that make up the Celtic sound include fiddles, flutes, the mandolin, concertina, tin whistles, highland pipes, uilleann pipes, Irish Bouzouki and the bodhrán.

A bodhrán is a frame drum where one side of the drum is open and the musician places their hand against the inside of the drum to control the tone and pitch while the other hand beats the drum.

“The instruments create a rich texture that can go from a dense sound to a very light sound,” Schulkind said.

It’s often said that Irish music is a blend of storytelling and musical expression. Schulkind agrees.

A piece Schulkind is playing is called “In Ireland” by Hamilton Harty. She said the note at the beginning from the composer states: “In a Dublin street at dusk, two wandering musicians are playing.”

“The composer is compelling me to tell a story with his piece,” said Schulkind. “He wants me to paint a picture with sound through the fantasy-type writing at the beginning and the joyful music at the end.”

Celtic music is not just for formal settings.

“Many of the tunes are also drinking tunes for the pubs,” Schulkind said.

From Celtic on Market to the Irish Rover, there are a multitude of pubs hidden throughout the Denver metro area. There may not be as many as the 6,000 plus like in Ireland, but the metro area has its fair share.

Pubs are more than just a place to grab a drink. They serve as a hub for the community, fostering a sense of belonging and contribution to the town.

“You just sit and have a good time, chat with your local friends, meet new people – and that’s exactly what we’ve tried to establish here,” said Megan Casey.

Casey has worked at Ned Kelly's Irish Pub for 14 years and has fallen in love with getting to know the community and sharing a piece of Ireland.

The pub is a small, bright red building tucked away off Main Street in downtown Littleton. It first opened in 2009 by two men – one of whom is from Ireland – after owning Scruffy Murphy’s in downtown Denver.

Littleton “definitely had the small town charm that a lot of Irish pubs have,” Casey said, adding that the building was remodeled in 2013 to make the pub more authentic.

While musical and stepdancing performances, as well as fundraising for local charities bring authenticity to the pub, Casey said getting to know its patrons on a personal level is what makes the pub feel genuine.

Having been to Ireland a few times, Casey said everyone in the pub is treated like family and that is what they aim for at Ned Kelly’s.

“The few Irish pubs that I was in, that’s exactly how it was,” said Casey. “Everybody just welcomed you and wanted to get to know you. Like they say, ‘the good-ole Irish craic.”’

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative.