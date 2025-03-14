Hickenlooper, Crow introduce bipartisan bill to preserve Air National Guard units

Two Colorado Democrats in Congress are backing a bipartisan bill that would preserve Air National Guard units, including one in Colorado, by planning replacements or improvements for aging aircraft.

The Fighter Force Preservation and Recapitalization Act, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Centennial Democrat, and Democratic U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, instructs the Air Force to develop recapitalization plans for air squadrons scheduled for divestment, including the 140th Wing based at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora. The base sits in Colorado 6th Congressional District, which Crow represents.

According to a news release from Hickenlooper’s office, the Air Force currently intends to retire Air National Guard “legacy equipment” without a plan to restore or replace them.

“A strategy for the future of our Air National Guard fighter fleet strengthens our national security,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “Our bipartisan bill directs the Air Force to update all National Guard fighter squadrons, including the Buckley-based 140th Wing, in order to preserve their flying missions and retain their experienced pilots.”

The bill was originally introduced in 2023, and some of its language passed in the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act.

“Every day the men and women of the Colorado Air National Guard go to work to help protect America’s national security,” Crow said in a statement. “Colorado’s servicemembers are some of the most experienced pilots in our country, and we cannot afford to lose these units. I will continue fighting to protect the 140th Wing and keep their mission operational.”

Co-sponors include U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, an Idaho Republican; U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican; U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, a Michigan Republican; U.S. Rep. Sarah Elfreth, a Maryland Democrat; U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a Maryland Republican; U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat; U.S. Rep. John James, a Michigan Republican; U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, a South Dakota Republican; and U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, an Ohio Democrat.

According to a news release from Crow’s office, the Air National Guard leads 94% of domestic air defense missions and accounts for 30% of the Air Force’s total fighting force.

Major General Laura Clellan, who leads the Colorado National Guard as adjutant general, said Air National Guard wings cost a third of what active-duty fighter wings cost, while maintaining the ability to activate urgently as needed. She said these wings are an efficient use of taxpayer dollars.

“By acting as a retention net for talent exiting active duty and serving as a cost-effective model to both develop and retain fighter pilots, the Air National Guard presents the nation with an unrivaled value proposition,” Clellan said in a statement. “Throw in the secondary uses of Air Guardsman domestically such as wildfire mitigation, homeland airspace defense, and manpower for civil support all for a fraction of the cost of an active-duty Wing; the Air Guard’s value proposition truly is unparalleled.

“It’s simple, we provide more for less, without sacrificing capability,” she added.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at