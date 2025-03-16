Vail Veterans Program provides freedom on the slopes for wounded soldiers

Adaptive ski and snowboard programs allow military injured to cruise down the hill with ease and feel a new "normal"

That's the philosophy for Daryl Joiner, an Army veteran who was a part of the Vail Veterans Program's Winter Mountain Adventure Program March 2-6. Joiner learned how to ski bike on Vail Mountain along with 21 other wounded veterans, their caregivers and several military hospital staff.

Joiner, 35, has been knocked down, literally and physically, throughout his military career, which he's been in since he left high school. The most down and out he's been occurred after an accident in March of 2023. The accident resulted in significant injuries, which left him fighting for his life. He broke his brachial plexus and central nervous system in his left arm, which shut down the use of that arm. His healing progression has led him from a wheelchair to now learning to ski bike in Vail.

Joiner, who has achieved the rank of Sgt. 1st Class, is doing his rehab at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. His recreational therapist, Harvey Naranjo, provides care to Joiner through the Military Advanced Training Center and suggested Joiner come to the Vail Veterans Program.

"Harvey has been introducing me to all sorts of adaptive programs and ask me if I wanted to come out to the snowy slopes of Vail and I just said yes," Joiner said. Originally from Florida, the snow and the grandeur of the mountains were quite a sight for him. Although he had participated in an adaptive skiing program at Whitetail, Pennsylvania, he said this was very different.

"As we were pulling up, I was a little nervous and didn't really know what to expect. It's definitely a whole lot more intimidating than the slopes of Pennsylvania," Joiner said. But he was all in and willing to put everything he had into learning on the slopes.

"I was ready to push my limits, kind of like how I've always done so in my life. Just see how far I can go before I hurt something," Joiner joked. "But if I fall, I'm going to get back up and try it again. So, it's one of those things where I've been blessed. I've been knocked down, but I've stood up every time."

No one knows Joiner's all-in mentality quite like his mother, Hattie Bell. The veterans invited to the Winter Mountain Adventure Program can bring a guest and since Joiner's fiancé was training at fire school for her service career as a firefighter, Joiner decided to bring his mom.

"It was just an honor to watch him progress, to see how he pushed to get back to who he is and to what he does," Bell said. "And when he said, "Mom, I want to continue my years of service," it just really warmed my heart and I said, "Well, if that's what you want, that's what we're going to do" and he's done it. I just thank God every day and I tell DJ every day, "I am so proud of you.""

Joiner served as a military policeman, providing high-level military security.

"I wanted to go back to active duty to finish out my last four and a half years, so I'm working in the operations section," Joiner said.

"In this program, we have some younger veterans with a variety of visible and invisible injuries stemming from combat missions and training," said Kip Tingle, Director of Programs at Vail Veterans Program. "Several parents who serve as caregivers, are attending the program and taking part in the healing experiences and bonding time with other veterans and guests."

Together, mother and son have enjoyed their time in Vail and pushing themselves. Bell even tried skiing for the first time. Veterans and their caregivers receive free lift tickets and lessons courtesy of Vail Resorts and the generosity of donors.

"I tried it! I couldn't believe it, but I tried it!" Bell said as Joiner looked on, admiring his mother for her bravery.

"She's been by my side ever since the accident, every step of the way, pushing me, and I'm so glad she could join me here and the staff and instructors, they have treated my mom almost as if she had the injury herself. It's been so heartwarming," Joiner said.

Joiner also had praise for his instructor from Vail Mountain's Adaptive Ski and Snowboard program, Charlie Phelan, who's been an instructor for many of the Vail Veterans Program's vets since the nonprofit began 21 years ago.

"The biggest takeaway for me is to keep telling myself to just believe in myself and try it. I've had a lot of help from my instructor, Mr. Charlie. We've been overcoming obstacles together, and I've tried everything he's asked me to try," Joiner said. "He's treating me like I'm not even really injured. It's nice to be treated like I'm still a whole person. I don't feel injured when I'm cruising down the hill. When I'm on the ski bike, all I've got to focus on is that. It gives me clarity and clears my mind. It takes away everything that's probably clogging my brain. It's been a good reset each day that I've been here."

