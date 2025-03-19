© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tourism increases pressure on wastewater plant

KUNC | By Suzie Romig, The Steamboat Pilot
Published March 19, 2025 at 10:03 AM MDT
A man uses a scooper to test water conditions at a wastewater treatment facility.
John F. Russell
/
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Gilbert Anderson takes a sample from an aeration basin on Thursday, March 6. Anderson has worked at the plant, located 3 miles west of Steamboat, for 42 years.

When the flow of visitors in Steamboat Springs rises during heavy tourism times, so too does the waste, making management of the Steamboat Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant a challenging and often smelly job.

“It’s significantly harder to run a wastewater treatment plant in a resort town that sees a big influx of visitors than in a city where your population is static,” said Jon Snyder, the public works director for Steamboat Springs. “Consistent population makes a biological process easier to manage.”

“More people in town could create an upset in the biological process,” Snyder said. “It’s when that process gets upset is when it smells worse.”

The plant’s operational status averages 60% capacity, but utilization can range from 26% during “mud season” when Steamboat sees fewer people in town to a record high of 72% in January 2022, explained Gilbert Anderson, plant superintendent.

The maximum 24-hour flow into the plant can fluctuate widely during the year; for example, the flow in 2024 peaked at 7.14 million gallons per day on April 5 and was the lowest at 1.87 million gallons per day on Oct. 16, Anderson reported.

To read the entire story, visit The Steamboat Pilot.

Tags
News Steamboat Pilot Steamboat SpringsWater ContaminationWasteTourism
Suzie Romig, The Steamboat Pilot
See stories by Suzie Romig, The Steamboat Pilot