As local Republicans avoid town halls, high-profile Democrats make stops in Colorado

Around 10,000 people showed up in Greeley on Friday for a rally hosted by Democratic U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The appearance of the two well-known lawmakers is part of their "Fight the Oligarchy" tour. The most recent stop included two events in Colorado, the first at the University of Northern Colorado, with a second event Friday night at Denver's Civic Center Park, an event that drew an estimated 34,000 people.

In Greeley, a long line stretched around the Bank of Colorado Arena, which only holds 3,000 people, leaving many outside.

Attendees say recent concerns over the federal government cuts inspired them to attend the event.

"I work in sort of the federal adjacent sector. So my work is funded by the National Science Foundation, which has been threatened with cuts, and that, obviously, is where the funding for my job has come from," said Ryan Patnaude, an atmospheric scientist in Fort Collins. "So with the threats of job cuts or funding cuts to the NSF, as well as the government shutdown, it's been just a lot of unnecessary stress."

"The money is going to the top, and then they're forgetting about the people who actually need this help," said Ariana Cisneros, who works in disability services in Greeley. "I understand that people take advantage of the system, but there are people who need advocacy to get these services, and they're not getting it."

Sanders focused much of his speech on growing wealth inequality and the influence billionaires have on the Trump administration, calling out Elon Musk in particular.

"So my friends, why is all of this happening? Why is it that the rich get richer and working class people die younger than they should?" Sanders said. "Well, that has everything to do with the fact that we're living in an oligarchic form of society."

He engaged the crowd directly about high costs of living, at one point asking people to shout out how much they have to pay for healthcare.

At another point, he asked for their thoughts on why working class people have lower life expectancies than the wealthy. Research from the National Institutes of Health found that lower incomes are associated with lower life expectancies.

Audience members overwhelmingly told Sanders they struggled with stress, especially financial stress over about taxes, bills and daily expenses.

In her speech, Ocasio-Cortez made direct references to Evans in her speech. She stopped short of calling him out by name, but pointed out that Evans hasn’t held any town halls with constituents.

"I hear that you have a representative who has not done a town hall," said Ocasio-Cortez, to boo's from the crowd, directed at Evans. "If this is the best that that you all are getting, I think you deserve better."

Town Halls

Colorado’s Republican members of Congress aren't holding any in-person town halls during their recess this week as some of their GOP colleagues are facing a backlash in their home districts over the Trump administration’s cuts to the federal government.

That’s why the National Republican Congressional Committee, which works to get Republicans elected and re-elected to the House or Senate, has warned its members to only hold virtual town halls.

"It becomes a type of political theater that can go in many different directions, for and against the politician involved and for and against the community members involved,” said Leah Sprain, democratic engagement expert at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Colorado Congressmen Jeff Crank and Jeff Hurd heeded the NRCC’s warning and held virtual events earlier this month. The state’s other two Republican members, Lauren Boebert and Gabe Evans, haven’t held any town halls this year, virtual or in-person.

Democrats, on the other hand, have been eager to get in front of voters, and there’s a simple reason why the minority party would want to hold town halls.

"Opposition parties that don't feel well represented in Congress hold town halls as a way to both get media attention, but also try to capture opportunities to make their messages more widely heard," Sprain said.

At the same time, they can also be an important part of the democratic process. They’re one of the only ways elected officials and their constituents connect face-to-face.

Sprain said whether a town hall is productive often depends on how much a candidate balances listening to constituents with using the event as a political messaging tool.