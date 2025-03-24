Local Vail Valley channel TV8 will shut down following its last broadcast on March 28

It's been a while since TV8 has been on local channel 8. The channel, now on channel 92 on the Comcast cable system, will end operations March 28.

Station general manager Danielle Turner said the station's owner, based in Park City, has decided not to continue operations after the station's current studio lease in Avon's Seasons building ends.

Turner said her time in the Vail Valley has been an "endeavor I'm very proud of ... We had some fun over the years."

Having fun is what you do on live TV, of course, from bringing shelter dogs into the studio, to making the best of a visit pony from a local stable, which, of course, made a mess in the studio, to a host realizing that the green pinstripes on his pants were picking up the images shown on the green screen behind him.

Turner said one of the ideas behind this version of TV8 was to become more community-oriented. In addition to "Good Morning Vail," the station hosted cooking shows, and two years ago, TV8 launched "Conexion Latina," a Spanish-language broadcast.

"I'm very proud of that," Turner said.

While TV8 lost its spot on the Comcast channel dial in the acquisition, Turner and others made the best of things, adopting a new slogan, "There's more for you on 92."

During its time on the air, this version of TV8 had a mix of full-time, part-time and contractors creating content, Turner said, with as few as three and as many as 12 people working there.

At the moment, everyone's next move is "up in the air," Turner said. "We're all trying to figure (that) out," she said.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at