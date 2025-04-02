Federal visa revocations impact at least 10 international students at CU and CSU

The federal government has revoked visas for several students attending universities in Colorado.

The University of Colorado has confirmed that four students, two in Boulder and two at the Colorado Springs campus had visas revoked by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Colorado State University confirms a similar case for six of its students.

Due to privacy issues, the universities are not able to share details about the students or the circumstances around the visa revocation. However, as NPR reports , hundreds of students have had visas revoked as part of an effort to crack down on protests from foreign students. The focus is particularly on students protesting in favor of Gaza.

There is no official word on if the 10 students in Colorado are part of this initiative..

"We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree, not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses," NPR reported Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a press conference last week. If we've given you a visa and then you decide to do that, we're going to take it away."

Some of the more notable incidents include Rumeysa Ozturk being detained by Homeland Security agents. A video captured the incident of Ozturk, a doctoral student at Tufts University. Her legal fight is ongoing.

Tufts University student arrested by DHS agents

In Colorado, university leaders are trying to calm student anxieties and have released statements supporting their international students.

“At CU we are focused on supporting the success of all of our students, including international students,” said CU in a statement regarding the students. “Each one of our students are seeking to advance their careers and the lives of their families, and we understand the anxieties that visa revocations cause to impacted students. We urge any international student with questions or concerns to reach out to their campus’ international student office.”

CSU officials released a similar statement saying, “As we navigate this fluid situation, the Office of International Programs is available to provide support to our international students and scholars, and we will do our best to answer questions and advise you appropriately during these uncertain times.”

CSU says they are working with the affected students, and recommend they contact the embassy of their home country.

