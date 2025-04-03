Nuclear power is officially a clean energy source in Colorado. Not everyone is pleased.

Nuclear power — an innovative source of fossil-free power potential, or a radioactive risk that threatens public health and the environment, depending on whom you ask — is back on the table in Colorado.

House Bill 1040, which adds nuclear energy to the state’s list of clean energy resources, was signed into law Monday by Gov. Jared Polis.

The state defines clean energy as geothermal, solar, small hydroelectricity, wind and hydrogen energy. The law essentially tacks the words “and nuclear” onto the end of that list, opening up future nuclear projects to special funding opportunities.

But nuclear energy has a fraught history that left the bill’s many opponents wondering about Colorado’s definition of clean.

Nuclear energy requires uranium, a radioactive element that is mined and milled for nuclear power and weapons production. Uranium production in the U.S. takes place primarily on public and tribal lands in the West.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.