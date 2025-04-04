2nd escapee from Aurora immigration detention center arrested in Denver

The second person who escaped from the Aurora immigration detention center March 18 was arrested Monday, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Geilond Vido-Romero was arrested by police and federal agents after being found on a bus at East Colfax Avenue and Cherry Street in Denver. He was arrested by the Colorado Violent Offenders Task Force, Deputy U.S. Marshals, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers, Douglas County sheriffs and Englewood police.

A post on social media from the U.S. Marshals Service Denver said that Vido-Romero is a suspected Tren de Aragua associate and has an active federal criminal arrest warrant for his escape, as well as a criminal warrant from Douglas County for failure to appear on charges of resisting arrest and theft.

Vido-Romero, 24, escaped with one other man, Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 32, from the ICE facility in Aurora after a power outage that evening.

The escape led to a public dispute between ICE officials and local police after Homeland Security officials accused local police of failing to properly respond to the escape.

Aurora dispatch and police reports show that the power went out at the GEO ICE facility at 3130 Oakland St., at about 9:30 p.m. "causing the doors of at least one exit to become unlocked," police said in a statement.

Police records show that GEO ICE employees didn't contract Aurora police for almost four hours after the escape. Aurora officer Ryan McCallian said in a report that he contacted GEO prison Assistant Facility Administrator Mohamed Bennani at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to get details on the escape of Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 32, and Jose Geilan Vido-Romero, 24.

Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 32, was found by a sheriff's deputy about 12 miles away in Adams County.

An Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy approached Gonzalez-Gonzalez around 4:30 a.m. March 21 because he was acting suspiciously, sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Adam Sherman said.

When it was determined he was one of the two men who escaped from the detention center in northwest Aurora, he was taken into temporary custody until U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrived, Sherman said.

Court and police documents show Vido-Romero had lived at the now closed Edge of Lowry apartment complex in Aurora where some armed members of the gang were seen entering an apartment on a viral video that caught Trump's attention during last year's presidential campaign. Some members of the gang were also later accused of kidnapping and assaulting two residents there in December.

Vido-Romero was originally arrested Feb. 26 by police at the Park Meadows mall, accused of running from officers in the parking garage, according to an arrest affidavit. He was suspected of misdemeanor theft for allegedly stealing a white puffer jacket and jewelry that was stuffed into one of its pockets, it said. ICE officials said they found him in the nearby jail and arrested him the next day.

He does not have an attorney listed as representing him in that case.

