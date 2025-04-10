An elementary school remains closed as containment work continues at Bishop Well in Weld County

Galeton Elementary School will remain closed Friday as emergency crews and Chevron officials continue to work at the Bishop Well in Weld County. Local officials are planning a community meeting on Thursday night to discuss the situation.

The Galeton Fire Department first headed to the scene on Sunday around 5:50 p.m. for an undisclosed incident. Emergency crews called for an evacuation of those living near the facility at WCR 72 and WCR 51. Classes were called off Monday at Galeton Elementary School, as it sits on the edge of the evacuation zone.

While only about 12 people had to evacuate, the school which houses around 1,900 remained closed for the entirety of the week. The school, which is part of the Eaton School District, posted on its website on Thursday, assuring parents that they will reopen on Monday if possible.

UPDATE 4/7/25 2:20 p.m.: Galeton Elementary School will remain closed on 4/8/25 as crews from Chevron continue to work on controlling the release at the Bishop Well south of Galeton, CO. Well control experts have been mobilized and are on location to assess the situation and take…

The well is owned by Chevron, which will have officials at Thursday night’s meeting at 6:00 p.m. at the Galeton Fire Station. Others in attendance include the Weld County Office of Emergency Management. The EPA has been on site as well as officials monitor air quality.

The exact issue at the Bishop Well has not been released but Weld County officials said the well is mostly releasing water but also contains oil and gas. They released an update saying the following work was underway Wednesday:



Preparation of specialized equipment necessary to commence well containment activities.

Continued monitoring of air and water.

Continued assistance for area residents.

Planning recovery efforts.

Containment work started Thursday morning.

Weld County 911 sent out an emergency alert Sunday night.

“Our priority remains the safety and security of our neighbors, our workers and the environment. As a precaution, residents within a half mile of the well pad remain relocated,” said a statement from Weld County.

Anyone with livestock in the area should monitor their animals and have them checked by a veterinarian.

A hotline has been set up for those impacted. That can be reached at 877-359-1285.

