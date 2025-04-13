Trump administration revokes almost two dozen student visas in Colorado

The Trump administration has revoked visas for almost two dozen international students across two Colorado university systems.

As of Wednesday, 10 international students at Colorado State University have lost their visas with no explanation, as well as 12 international students across all four University of Colorado campuses.

"We are working with the students to help them connect with appropriate legal resources and understand their options. CSU is providing support based on students' personal choices and decisions," CSU spokesperson Nik Olsen said in a statement.

CU in a statement said federal agencies have not shared any reasons for the student visa revocations with the university.

Both universities declined to provide additional information to protect the privacy of affected students.

The number of Colorado students who lost their visas doubled from the counts the universities provided a week ago: four students from CU and six students from CSU.

President Donald Trump in issued an executive order targeting student visas of those who participated in pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses and another instructing the Department of State to review visa programs to ensure no foreign nationals pose a threat to national security. Many international students across the United States have had their visas revoked. Secretary of State Marco Rubio late last month put the number at 300.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student with a green card, making him a legal permanent resident, in March after he helped organize a protest calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Representatives for Metropolitan State University and Colorado Mountain College said they still have not had students affected by visa revocations as of Wednesday.

Representatives for Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado University did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication, though as of last week they had no students affected.

