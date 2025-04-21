© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Colorado catholics and state leaders react to the death of Pope Francis

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published April 21, 2025 at 11:00 AM MDT
A framed picture sits near flowers in a large white room that is mostly empty with the exception of one blurry person wearing black. The picture shows Pope Francis wearing all white.
Ebrahim Noroozi
/
AP
A photo of the late Pope Francis stands with flowers at the Saint Hedwig's Cathedral, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, April 21, 2025.

The Catholic Church announced the passing of Pope Francis early Monday morning. Francis was the first non-European head of the Roman Catholic Church in more than a millennium. He was 88-years-old.

Now, as the church works to choose its next leader, Colorado catholics and state leaders are reacting to the news.

This includes Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who posted in part, “Pope Francis was a pillar of compassion and a champion in creating a more inclusive and welcoming gospel. Pope Francis has spoken up for the protection of our environment and planet, and he used his voice to support the basic humanity of LGBTQ people.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff across the country and in Colorado to honor Francis.

Denver’s Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila released a statement early Monday morning as well. He said in part, “His special emphasis on seeking out the lost and marginalized has encouraged many to encounter Jesus, who is our Savior, the Way, the Truth and the Life. As we mourn his passing, may we remember his call to preach the Gospel courageously, joyfully and full of hope.”

The Archbishop, along with members of Denver’s Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, will hold a number of events on Monday to honor Pope Francis. The events start with mourning bells at 11:00 a.m. and special prayers with a lighting vigil for the deceased Pontiff.

That’s followed at 11:30 by praying the rosary and a mass at 12:10 p.m. that will celebrate Easter Monday along with the pope. Flowers and candles will be placed at the side altar of the church.

What’s Next?

The Catholic Church will now begin the process of selecting the next pope. Learn more about that here.
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
