Farmers markets around Northern Colorado open up for the 2025 summer season
One thing locals are sure to find in Colorado communities throughout the state is a farmers market. These stops highlight the state’s rich history in agriculture while showcasing small businesses sharing their latest products.
Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.
Are you looking for a market near you?
Here’s a list of stops to check out.
Larimer County Farmers’ Market (Fort Collins)
Location: 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins
Season: Saturdays from May 17 to Oct. 25
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Website: https://www.larimer.gov/extension/larimer-county-farmers-market
Notes: While this market is county-run, it’s found close to the heart of Fort Collins in Old Town and brings out a mix of vendors and local farmers selling their seasonal crops. There’s also a handful of coffee and food trucks offering up breakfast and lunch.
Fort Collins Farmers Market
Location: 1001 E Harmony Rd. Fort Collins
Season: Sundays from May 4 to Nov. 9 and Wednesdays from June 4 to Sept. 24
Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Website: https://www.fortcollinsfarmersmarket.org/
Notes: Fort Collins is home to two different farmers markets. This one is located on the south side of town at the Ace Hardware parking lot near Harmony Rd. and Lemay Ave. Luckily, it runs on different days than the Larimer County market, so you can check out both.
Farmers Market at Fairgrounds Park (Loveland)
Location: 700 S Railroad Ave., Loveland
Season: Sundays from June 1 to Sept. 28
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Website: https://www.lovgov.org/services/parks-recreation/events/farmers-market
Notes: This Loveland market brings the community together with several special events that run throughout the season. It includes fun activities like a special artists market, a kids entrepreneur market and Christmas in July.
Greeley Farmers’ Market
Location: 7th Street, between 9th and 10th Avenue, north of Lincoln Park in downtown Greeley
Season: Saturdays, May 3 to Oct. 25
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to noon
Website: https://greeleygov.com/activities/fm/home
Notes: This market, located outside Lincoln Park, brings together a mix of vendors like local bakeries, mushroom farmers and more.
Timnath Farmers Market on Main St.
Location: 4138 Main St, Timnath
Season: 2nd & 4th Sundays from May to Oct.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Website: https://timnathfarmersmarket.org/
Notes: Timnath’s market runs twice a month. Visitors can find a complete vendor list online.
Real Farmers Market (Erie)
Location: Briggs Street between Wells and Moffatt in Erie
Season: Thursday from May 15 to Sept. 18
Hours: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Website: https://realfarmersmarketco.com/erie-farmers-market/
Notes: If you’re busy on the weekends, the Erie farmers market has you covered as one of the few destinations that is open during the evening on Thursdays.
Longmont Farmers Market
Location: Boulder County Fairgrounds - 9595 Nelson Rd., Longmont
Season: Saturdays from April 5 to Nov. 15
Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Website: https://bcfm.org/markets/longmont-farmers-market/
Notes: Like many communities along the Front Range, Longmont has a rich history in agriculture, and its market highlights that.
Boulder County Farmers Market
Location: 13th Street between Arapahoe Ave. & Canyon Blvd., Boulder
Season: Saturday, April 5 to Nov. 22 and Wednesdays, May 7 to October 8
Hours: Saturday is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday is 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Website: https://bcfm.org/
Notes: The sister market to Longmont’s has been running for nearly 40 years in Boulder and provides a large mix of local crafts and fresh farm products.
Lyons Farmers’ Market
Location: Church St. between Central Park and the courthouse
Season: Saturdays from June 14 to Oct. 25
Hours: 8 a.m. to Noon
Website: https://www.lyonsny.org/farmersmarket
Notes: Count Lyons as another on the long list of options for a farmers market in Boulder County. Be sure to take note of the slightly earlier hours.
Steamboat Springs Farmers Market
Location: Yampa St. (between 5th and 8th)
Season: Saturdays from June 7 to Sept. 20
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Website: https://www.mainstreetsteamboat.com/farmers-market/
Notes: Steamboat Springs says its market has more than 150 vendors and includes locally raised bison and trout along with local crafts and other items.
Breckenridge Sunday Market
Location: Main Street Station
Season: Sundays from June 8 to Sept. 7
Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Website: https://rockymountainevents.com/breckenridge-farmers-market/
Notes: Even at nearly 10,000 feet, Breckenridge still hosts a weekly market, but take note that just like summer, the market only runs from June to September.
Dillon Farmer’s Market
Location: Town Park
Season: Fridays from June 6 to Sept. 12
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Website: https://www.townofdillon.com/events/dillon-farmers-market
Notes: This market is unique with a view of Dillon Reservoir, but similar to Breckenridge, the season runs a bit shorter.
Windsor Farmer’s Market Pavilion at Boardwalk Park
Location: 100 N. 5th St., Windsor
Season: Saturdays from June 7 to Sept. 6
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Website: https://www.recreationliveshere.com/213/Farmers-Market
Notes: Windsor’s market features a different musical act each week. The town’s website has the full lineup.
Westminster Farmers Market
Location: 5255 W 98th Ave., Westminster
Season: Saturdays from May 31 to September 27
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Website: https://westminsterfarmersmarkets.com/
Notes: There are plenty of markets in Denver proper and the surrounding communities, like this destination in Westminster.