Farmers markets around Northern Colorado open up for the 2025 summer season

One thing locals are sure to find in Colorado communities throughout the state is a farmers market. These stops highlight the state’s rich history in agriculture while showcasing small businesses sharing their latest products.

Are you looking for a market near you?

Here’s a list of stops to check out.

Larimer County Farmers’ Market (Fort Collins)

Larimer County The Larimer County Farmers Market has been running for nearly 50 years. Like many other markets they offer a mix of produce and family fun.

Location: 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins

Season: Saturdays from May 17 to Oct. 25

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Website: https://www.larimer.gov/extension/larimer-county-farmers-market

Notes: While this market is county-run, it’s found close to the heart of Fort Collins in Old Town and brings out a mix of vendors and local farmers selling their seasonal crops. There’s also a handful of coffee and food trucks offering up breakfast and lunch.

Fort Collins Farmers Market

Erin O'Toole / KUNC Caden from Miller Farms loads a batch of chile peppers into a roaster at the Fort Collins farmers' market. Demand for Colorado-grown foods like peppers, sweet corn, peaches and other produce peaks during late summer.

Location: 1001 E Harmony Rd. Fort Collins

Season: Sundays from May 4 to Nov. 9 and Wednesdays from June 4 to Sept. 24

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Website: https://www.fortcollinsfarmersmarket.org/

Notes: Fort Collins is home to two different farmers markets. This one is located on the south side of town at the Ace Hardware parking lot near Harmony Rd. and Lemay Ave. Luckily, it runs on different days than the Larimer County market, so you can check out both.

Farmers Market at Fairgrounds Park (Loveland)

City of Loveland Visitors at last year's market in Loveland. This year, they have several themed events including Christmas in July.

Location: 700 S Railroad Ave., Loveland

Season: Sundays from June 1 to Sept. 28

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Website: https://www.lovgov.org/services/parks-recreation/events/farmers-market

Notes: This Loveland market brings the community together with several special events that run throughout the season. It includes fun activities like a special artists market, a kids entrepreneur market and Christmas in July.

Greeley Farmers’ Market

Location: 7th Street, between 9th and 10th Avenue, north of Lincoln Park in downtown Greeley

Season: Saturdays, May 3 to Oct. 25

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to noon

Website: https://greeleygov.com/activities/fm/home

Notes: This market, located outside Lincoln Park, brings together a mix of vendors like local bakeries, mushroom farmers and more.

Timnath Farmers Market on Main St.

Location: 4138 Main St, Timnath

Season: 2nd & 4th Sundays from May to Oct.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Website: https://timnathfarmersmarket.org/

Notes: Timnath’s market runs twice a month. Visitors can find a complete vendor list online .

Real Farmers Market (Erie)

Location: Briggs Street between Wells and Moffatt in Erie

Season: Thursday from May 15 to Sept. 18

Hours: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Website: https://realfarmersmarketco.com/erie-farmers-market/

Notes: If you’re busy on the weekends, the Erie farmers market has you covered as one of the few destinations that is open during the evening on Thursdays.

Longmont Farmers Market

Eliza Earle / Boulder County Farmers Market Many farmers markets, like the weekly Longmont market, bring in musicians and other forms of entertainment.

Location: Boulder County Fairgrounds - 9595 Nelson Rd., Longmont

Season: Saturdays from April 5 to Nov. 15

Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Website: https://bcfm.org/markets/longmont-farmers-market/

Notes: Like many communities along the Front Range, Longmont has a rich history in agriculture, and its market highlights that.

Boulder County Farmers Market

Location: 13th Street between Arapahoe Ave. & Canyon Blvd., Boulder

Season: Saturday, April 5 to Nov. 22 and Wednesdays, May 7 to October 8

Hours: Saturday is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday is 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Website: https://bcfm.org/

Notes: The sister market to Longmont’s has been running for nearly 40 years in Boulder and provides a large mix of local crafts and fresh farm products.

Lyons Farmers’ Market

Location: Church St. between Central Park and the courthouse

Season: Saturdays from June 14 to Oct. 25

Hours: 8 a.m. to Noon

Website: https://www.lyonsny.org/farmersmarket

Notes: Count Lyons as another on the long list of options for a farmers market in Boulder County. Be sure to take note of the slightly earlier hours.

Steamboat Springs Farmers Market

City of Steamboat Springs Steamboat City Council members talk to residents at the farmers market on Yampa Street. Housing issues continue to be one of the topics council members hear most about.

Location: Yampa St. (between 5th and 8th)

Season: Saturdays from June 7 to Sept. 20

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Website: https://www.mainstreetsteamboat.com/farmers-market/

Notes: Steamboat Springs says its market has more than 150 vendors and includes locally raised bison and trout along with local crafts and other items.

Breckenridge Sunday Market

Location: Main Street Station

Season: Sundays from June 8 to Sept. 7

Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Website: https://rockymountainevents.com/breckenridge-farmers-market/

Notes: Even at nearly 10,000 feet, Breckenridge still hosts a weekly market, but take note that just like summer, the market only runs from June to September.

Dillon Farmer’s Market

Location: Town Park

Season: Fridays from June 6 to Sept. 12

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Website: https://www.townofdillon.com/events/dillon-farmers-market

Notes: This market is unique with a view of Dillon Reservoir, but similar to Breckenridge, the season runs a bit shorter.

Windsor Farmer’s Market Pavilion at Boardwalk Park

Location: 100 N. 5th St., Windsor

Season: Saturdays from June 7 to Sept. 6

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Website: https://www.recreationliveshere.com/213/Farmers-Market

Notes: Windsor’s market features a different musical act each week. The town’s website has the full lineup.

Westminster Farmers Market