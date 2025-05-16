Rabid bat found in Weld County

A bat was found crawling on the ground in Weld County and exhibiting unusual behavior is the first animal this year to test positive for rabies, according to Weld County Health officials.

The bat was found on the ground just east of Highland Lake in Mead on May 5 and was submitted to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment laboratory for testing. The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment was notified that the animal was indeed rabid on May 6.

This is the first animal to test positive for rabies in Colorado in 2025.

Weld health officials are asking anyone who was at Highland Lake May 3 or 4 and who may have come into direct contact with this bat to contact the WCDPHE at 970-400-2290 and inform them as soon as possible.

According to officials, there has been animal-to-human contact in recent years, leading to over a dozen Weld County residents receiving rabies globulin and the vaccine for post-exposure treatment.

Rabies can be fatal if left untreated. It infects wild animals such as foxes, skunks, raccoons, coyotes, and bats. Bats and skunks are the two primary carriers of rabies in Colorado. However, not all bats harbor the virus.

Officials state that if a bat shows unusual behavior -- such as lying on the ground, being active during daylight hours, displaying a loss of motor skills, or acting aggressively -- it may be sick.

Rabies is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system, resulting in inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, which can be fatal.

If an infected animal bites or comes into contact with an open wound or scratch, it can transmit the infection through its saliva. A person should contact a medical provider immediately, as they may have been exposed.

Effective vaccination can prevent rabies if treated early, before symptoms appear. According to officials, there have been no related deaths from rabies exposure in Weld County.

Officials warn residents to not feed or handle any wild animals, keep their pets and livestock vaccinated and to spay and neuter their pets to prevent exposure to rabies.

Contact WCDPHE with any questions or if you or your pet have been in contact with a wild animal.

For after-hours emergencies (outside of 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday), contact Weld County Dispatch at (970) 350-9600 and select option 1. For more information on rabies, visit weld.gov/go/zoonosis.

