A literary road trip: Denver metro's best libraries

With the weather getting warmer and summer just around the corner, it's time to hit the road -- and the stacks.

While Denver Public Library's Central Branch is a Colorado landmark, it's not the only library worth the trip. Scattered throughout Denver metro are unique libraries, filled to the brim with books and other resources waiting to be discovered.

Coloradans are lucky enough to be able to get library cards in nearly every library district, regardless of whether they live in the district or not. Patrons just need to bring in a Colorado State ID or other proof of address, and they'll be able to register for a library card.

Summer reading programs are also just around the corner, and they're not just for kids. Many libraries will offer special programming to inspire a love for reading in kids, teens and adults alike. To get ready for a literary adventure-filled summer, hop in the car, stock up on library cards and discover what each library has to offer.

Seated within Robert F. Clement Park, Columbine Library has books -- and views -- to share. The library's west side features floor-to-ceiling windows with a panoramic view of Johnson Reservoir with the mountains behind it. Around the window, tables and chairs abound, giving visitors a cozy spot to study, read or just hang out.

"We are very lucky to have -- in our biased opinions -- one of the best locations in Jeffco Public Library," said Columbine Public Services Manager Julianna Sipeki. "Nestled against the foothills, we are located in the beautiful Clement Park, where we host some of our outdoor programs, like birdwatching."

However, great views aren't all that Columbine Library has to offer. In addition to over 100,000 physical books and other materials, the library has Culture Passes for local museums, Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots that patrons can take home, access to apps for streaming music and movies and access to 133 different research databases.

"We wish everyone knew that you can use all of our library services at no cost," said Sipeki. "It costs nothing to get a library card, we don't charge to book meeting or study rooms, there's no charge to attend any program and we don't charge late fees. You don't even need a library card to come in and attend programs or use a computer."

With dedicated sections for children and teens, study rooms and local businesses nearby, the library offers a spot for anyone to hang out.

"We want people to know libraries are so much more than just a place to check out a book," said Sipeki. "We are a place to meet your neighbors and make new friends; a place to learn and expand your worldview; a place to practice a skill or start a new hobby; or simply, just a place to spend an hour of your day. "

Nestled in a sleepy grove across from the Littleton Historical Museum, Bemis Public Library is one of the few independent libraries in the metro area, meaning it is not part of any library system.

Instead, the library was built by the City of LIttleton in 1965 and is the namesake for former Littleton Independent Publisher Edwin A. Bemis.

Now, the library -- which is walking distance from Downtown Littleton -- sports a large kid's section that sometimes hosts storytimes, as well as a teen area that is separated from the rest of the library.

Bemis Public LIbrary is also home to resources for immigrants and the unhoused, both of which are groups the library welcomes through its doors. The library also eliminated overdue fees in 2023 as an effort to become more equitable to patrons.

Arapahoe Libraries comprises eight community libraries, a jail library and a bookmobile, all of which provide valuable resources to their patrons.

Oliver Sanidas, the executive director of Arapahoe Libraries, said that Koelbel Library in particular offers unique programming thanks to its cafe, meeting spaces, 39-seat theater, outdoor space and public art installations.

"We want to provide a place and services that help meet not only the information needs of our patrons, but also the social needs," Sanidas said. "The library provides a place for people to connect with others who share their interests and passions. We do this through events and programs, and by providing spaces for patrons to meet, work and enjoy fun activities."

Sanidas said that meetings rooms are used for birthday parties, business owners use the library's cafe to meet with clients, tutors can meet with students and adults participate in book clubs and open mic nights at the library's facilities.

"We want our library to be a community hub," Sanidas said.

The library's cafe serves bites and sips from local vendors, and offers a rotating series of drink speciale. The Koelbel Library Cafe is currently featuring a Purple Rain Latte, a Crimson and Clover Latte and a Strawberry Fields Lemonade.

Anythink Libraries branches offer all of the usual trappings of a library with a fun added twist: TryIts, a program wherein a patron can check out a kite, tarot deck, toy, musical instrument, games and more. The program is offered throughout the Anythink system.

The library system's flagship branch, located at Wright Farms, features a digital lab featuring video, audio and design software that allows teens to work on their digital editing skills and push their creativity. The flagship branch also contains a one-acre park adjacent to the library building.

The new Phillip and Jerry Miller Library in Castle Rock was built in 2023 and was constructed with an emphasis on creating space for working adults, families and Douglas County history.

"The Castle Rock location features two outdoor Aloha Plazas East and West, an interactive children's play space called The Ranch, sponsored by Castle Rock Rotary Club, and DCL's Archives & Local History, its collections and the Sjostrom History Lounge reading room," said Melissa Anciaux, the staff writer for Douglas County Libraries.

The branch replaced the old Phillip S. Miller Library that stood at the same location.

Douglas County Libraries also partners with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which offers books to children up to 5 years old that the youngsters are able to keep.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at: