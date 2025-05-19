© 2025
Two people killed in Broomfield area plane crash

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published May 19, 2025 at 9:19 AM MDT
The plane crashed near the intersection of Brainard Drive and Midway Boulevard. The wreck started a small fire, but crews were able to quickly get it under control.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into a fatal plane crash that occurred over the weekend in Boulder County.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, a twin-engine Beechcraft 95 crashed in a field shortly after taking off from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. The FAA confirmed that two people were aboard the aircraft. Both were killed in the crash; their identities have not been released to the public.

The crash happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, near the intersection of Brainard Drive and Midway Boulevard in the Broomfield area, close to the Carolyn Holmberg Preserve.

The impact sparked a small fire, which was quickly extinguished by the North Metro Fire District. The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated, but first responders on the scene said the pilot was attempting to return to the airport due to an emergency.

The Beechcraft 95 is a light twin-engine aircraft that typically seats up to five people, including the pilot.

The NTSB is expected to release additional details as the investigation progresses.
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
