'The view doesn’t pay the bills’— Steamboat teachers speak out

In Steamboat Springs, the view is world-class, the community is tight-knit and the teachers are among the most dedicated you’ll find anywhere.

But for the educators shaping the next generation, living in the town they serve has become a daily struggle defined by housing insecurity, second or third jobs, tolls on mental health and a constant juggling act just to get by.

“The cost of living in Steamboat Springs, especially housing, has reached a point where many of our teachers can no longer really afford to live in the community that they serve,” said Celine Wicks, superintendent of the Steamboat Springs School District. “They’re commuting from far distances, making incredible sacrifices just to remain in the field of education because they’re so passionate about it.”

“This isn’t just about affordability, it’s about sustainability,” added Wicks.

The challenges facing Steamboat’s educators go far beyond paychecks and making rent. For many, the day-to-day reality is a marathon of emotional labor, financial anxiety and mental fatigue.

