State Patrol warns motorists to watch for wildlife this calving season

The Colorado State Patrol is stepping up patrols on Colorado State Highway 74 in Evergreen to protect motorists and local wildlife. The effort is especially important in June and July during peak calving season for elk in the state.

The CSP's "Give Me a Brake" campaign is being unveiled to increase enforcement and education about wildlife crossings, especially in Evergreen in Jefferson County.

"Highway 74 in Evergreen, like so many picturesque areas of Colorado, is an example of a roadway that sees many wildlife crossings," said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol in a news release. "We want to warn drivers to slow their speeds and stay alert during this high activity season for new animals traveling with their mothers."

While dusk and dawn are the most common times for wildlife-vehicle collisions, they can happen at all hours of the day - and they do. Colorado State Troopers will also be conducting weekly enforcement on Highway 74 this June to keep speeds down and increase knowledge on how to spot wildlife and what to do, the news release states.

Last year, animal-involved crashes were the third most common crash factor among all crash types (fatal, injury, and property damage), the news release states. Troopers investigated 3,573 of these crashes. Ninety-six percent of the crashes caused property damage only for the motorist, but the wildlife often did not survive, the CSP states.

The State Patrol offered practical tips from Wild Aware and their Wild Eyes Program can reduce the risk of motorist/wildlife collisions. They urge drivers to scan roads or shoulders for movement and eye shine and ask drivers to use bright lights at night when safe and flash lights at oncoming cars to warn of wildlife on the road. Do not honk at wildlife in or near road if stopped and use hazard lights to warn other drivers.

They also urge driver to slow down and not to exceed the speed limit

Wildlife-vehicle collisions can be very costly to drivers, the CSP states. According to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association, the insurance industry pays out nearly $1.1 billion yearly in claims for all wildlife collisions nationwide. The average property damage cost of these crashes is estimated at over $3,000.

If you are involved in a crash with an animal, Colorado State Patrol wants you to call 9-1-1 just as you would in any other emergency. In addition, if you witness wildlife in distress from possibly being struck on or near the side of the road, call *CSP for the proper resource to be notified and sent to the scene.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at: