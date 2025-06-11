Officer says development, growing moose population could result in more human, wildlife conflicts

A woman in Steamboat Springs was seriously injured last Sunday after she startled a cow moose with calves while walking her dogs in an area near River Creek Park located across from the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Walton Creek Road.

“I want to reiterate that this woman was doing something totally within her rights and being as responsible about it as she could. It is just that this time of year these places have an elevated risk, even for our most seasoned veterans,” said David Rehak Suma, Colorado Parks and Wildlife manager.

Rehak Suma believes there is a good chance there will be more conflicts between wildlife and humans as more development moves into the area and the area’s moose population continues to grow at a rapid pace. The Steamboat Springs incident was one of three in Colorado last weekend, which also included Sunday’s attack.

Rehak Suma said he has spoken to the woman who was flown to Denver after the incident on the phone.

“I have spoken with her, and she is recovering. She did have to go through some surgery to repair some broken bones,” Rehak Suma said.

To read the entire story, visit The Steamboat Pilot.