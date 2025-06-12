No known victims found in David Weiss child pornography investigation

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has closed its investigation into former Jeffco Public Schools Chief of Schools David Weiss, finding no evidence that he had direct contact with minors, either in person or online, according to a June 11 press release.

JeffCo Schools Foundation A photo from the JeffCo Schools Foundation website of David Weiss. Jeffco Public Schools abruptly fired its director of schools, David Weiss, on Dec. 19, scrubbing his presence from the district’s website and notifying staff the following day. No known victims were found in a child pornography investigation.

The case began in late 2024 after a cyber tip from a financial brokerage indicated Weiss used bitcoin to purchase child pornography. Investigators executed a search warrant at his Morrison home on Dec. 19 and seized multiple electronic devices.

Weiss was fired the same day. Less than two weeks later, the sheriff's office was notified that he had died by suicide in Maryland.

Despite his death, the investigation continued.

Forensic experts at the Rocky Mountain Regional Computer Forensic Lab confirmed Weiss had purchased child pornography but found no indication of contact with juveniles or locally produced material, the sheriff's office said.

Weiss joined the district as an administrator in 2012 and became Chief of Schools in 2022. Following his death, Superintendent Tracy Dorland and school board president Mary Parker emphasized the district's commitment to student safety and said internal systems were not believed to have been involved.

