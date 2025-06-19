Fort Lupton’s most dangerous road will be improved

Left hand turns banned at the intersection while long term fixes are considered

Rocenda Arenas had heard about how dangerous the intersection of U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 8 was, but it hit home in a tragic way in March. That's when her 19-year-old son Leo Juanito Vicente died at the intersection.

Her son was one of two killed at the intersection this year, a country road leading into busy U.S. 85 traffic with just a stop sign to control traffic. A red cross, decorated with flowers and his name, marks the spot where Vicente died.

So news that Fort Lupton and the Colorado Department of Transportation have started looking into improving it made her cry.

"I'm happy that they are finally going to do something about that road and to save someone's child, parents, brothers, and sisters," Arenas said.

Fort Lupton's most dangerous intersection, at U.S. Highway 85 and County Road 8, is set to be closed while safety improvements are designed and put in place, according to city and state officials.x

When it reopens, left-hand turns - both from the road onto U.S. 85 southbound and from U.S. 85 onto County Road 8 - will be banned.

The Highway 85 Coalition held a meeting on June 12 with officials from Weld and Adams Counties to discuss plans for improving the intersection.

"Safety is our primary concern. We're grateful that our partnerships with Weld, Fort Lupton, and local emergency response are allowing us to move quickly to improve this dangerous intersection," said Chad Hall, CDOT project manager.

Fort Lupton Mayor Zo Hubbard said it's been at the top of her to-do list since she was first elected.

"This is one of the things that was on my list to accomplish when we first started the Highway 85 Coalition," Hubbard said. "It's been maybe 20 years. We created an access control plan, established environmental linkages, and conducted studies on Highway 85 and County Road 8 to fix this and make the intersection safe.

"There were also people who opposed what we were planning to do. However, there comes a point when we must prioritize protecting lives. The Colorado Department of Transportation CDOT managed to secure the funds, which is truly a blessing."

Mariah Northcott, CDOT project manager, stated, "We know about all the accidents we're having on U.S. Highway 85 and County Road 8. There's a lot of concern, and the accidents are very severe."

Left-hand turns, especially at that busy intersection, appear to be the main culprit, she said.

"This data reflects the trend we're observing at that intersection, with a total of 57 accidents recorded over the past 10 years," Northcott said. "Out of those, 47% involve broadsides or T-bone collisions, and 28% are approach left turn accidents, indicating that 75% are related to turning. We've experienced six fatalities there, two of which have occurred so far this year in 2025, so it's dangerous."

Northcott said CDOT is looking to implement a two-step solution. Their normal project process would take about two years, so there is still a lot of work and analysis they need to conduct.

In the short term, they plan to ban left-hand turns at the intersection - both from the road onto U.S. 85 and from southbound 85 onto the road.

"We want to do something today to address the severe accidents occurring. However, we still need time. Therefore, our interim solution is to convert County Road 8 into a right-in, right-out roadway," Northcott said. "We will be closing the median, striping it, and channelizing it with signage. This will eliminate all left-turn movements and the County Road 8 car movement, which accounts for approximately 75% of the observed turns. This will improve safety in the area."

Northcott said the state will also close several of the median crossings north and south of the intersection.

"We don't want people making left turns, U-turns, or any illegal movements because they can't turn left at County Road 8. We will keep County Road 8 half open, but it will be designated for emergency use and will be enforceable. This will help make things safer out there."

Hall, the CDOT's project manager, said he spoke with Fort Lupton Chief Tiffany and some other officials about controlling U-turns.

"It's a dangerous intersection, and that's the focus of our discussion concerning the access control plan," Hall said. "We need to start taking steps to implement these plans, which would be wonderful. We currently have $4.7 million allocated for this project."

Northcott said the state hopes to find a long-term solution that can address the unique challenges they are encountering at this intersection.

"We are hoping to advertise for construction in the fall of 2027, but as we continue through our project process, we'll be keeping everybody updated," Northcott said.

Fort Lupton resident Steve Dreiling said both state and local traffic planners already know the best thing to do.

"I think that's your answer, right there. What you're doing right now - even better than a redesign - is shutting the damn thing down. And then you'll avoid the accident altogether," he said.

Hall said they could install a traffic signal at the intersection, but it has drawbacks. There are many options.

"Anytime you put a traffic signal on a highway, you're talking about high speeds and causing everybody to slow down, which adds conflict points around there," Hall said. "Ideally, (you want) grade separation. Maybe it's an interchange. It's tight, but County Road 8 could go over the top."

Hall said that whenever they make a change, it's painful, but it will save a life.

"We will reach out to Google Maps and Apple Maps to ensure that the road routes reflect County Road 8 closures. It is essential to make sure that the mapping software is up to date for this route," Hall said.

Fort Lupton Fire Department Chief Phil Tiffany said, "This has been on our radar for quite some time. We've been in conversation with CDOT for a long period, and we really wanted to get that addressed."

"Collaborating with everyone, CDOT was great, and we united to find a solution. It will be a successful solution and will help ensure safety at that intersection," he said. "I'm pleased about that. I don't think there are any downsides; the communities understand that it also has a safety impact. I believe this was a very good, quick, and immediate solution to the problem."

Brighton Mayor Greg Mills agreed.

"I'm glad to have safety improvements in any part of the corridor here. It does affect people, whether you're going or coming from Brighton," Mills said. "This improvement is vital for the safety of all workers and residents who travel along the entire corridor, whether they're on Highway 85 or back on Road 27, which is also Brighton Main Street. We ensure that we're promoting safety and making it a better place to get around."

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative.