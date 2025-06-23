Weld considers redrawing voting districts

Weld County will offer residents three opportunities in July to review proposed changes to the county's Commissioners' District Map.

Meetings are scheduled for 10 a.m. July 9 and 5 p.m. on July 16 and 23. All meetings have been scheduled for the Pawnee Conference Room in the Weld County Administration Building, 1150 O St. in Greeley.

Residents who cannot attend in person can do so virtually, with individual registration links for the July 9 meeting, the July 16 meeting and the July 23 meeting. Virtual meeting attendees can ask questions or provide comments through the online platform.

Redistricting is the process of changing county commissioner district boundaries to ensure they comply with state law and the Weld County Home Rule Charter by making sure each district contains roughly the same population, based on the 2020 census.

Based on the adjusted 2020 U.S. Census, Weld County has a population of 329,781 and the goal is to draw a map that contains roughly 109,927 residents in each of the county's three Commissioner Districts.

According to the current map, Weld County's District 1, which runs from Weld County Road 34 north, contains about 110,137 residents based on the census.

District 2, generally south of County Road 34 and west of U.S. 85, has the most residents with an estimated 113,424, according to the Census.

District 3, which includes most of southeastern Weld County, is the least populated, with an estimated 106,220 residents.

The Redistricting Advisory Committee has been meeting since the end of April to plan the redistricting map. Residents can submit their comments online regarding redistricting options and considerations until June 30 via this form. After June 30, the public is welcome to make comment during the public hearings.

The final redistricting map will be approved af the public hearings, at the commissioner's 9 a.m. meeting on July 30.

Learn more about this process by visiting the redistricting webpage.

