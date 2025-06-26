© 2025
How many unaccompanied immigrant children are in Colorado and who is taking care of them?

KUNC | By Jennifer Brown, The Colorado Sun
Published June 26, 2025 at 9:48 AM MDT
A mother and her daughter are seen sitting around a group of neighborhood residents.
Olivia Sun
/
The Colorado Sun
Migrants from Venezuela stayed in and around a Quality Inn hotel near Speer Boulevard and Zuni Street, used as a temporary shelter by Denver Human Services in 2023.

Unaccompanied immigrant children and the Coloradans who offered to house them are at the center of a rift between Gov. Jared Polis and a top official at the state Department of Labor and Employment.

In an ongoing lawsuit against the governor, the head of the state’s Division of Labor Standards and Statistics is arguing that it’s wrong for Polis to make him turn over addresses, telephone numbers and other personal information to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE subpoenaed the information about the sponsors of unaccompanied immigrant children and Polis decided the agency would comply.

ICE named 35 people in its subpoena. Court filings in the whistleblower case reveal that, based on the state labor department’s research, there are six sponsors of unaccompanied minor immigrants who have personal information contained in the unemployment insurance division. It’s not clear what other records would be turned over.

The case has raised questions about how many unaccompanied immigrant children are in Colorado, how they arrived and who is taking care of them.

The federal government defines unaccompanied immigrant children, usually teenagers, as those under 18 who entered the country without a parent or guardian.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.

Tags
News The Colorado SunColorado Department Of Human Services (CDHS)U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)Jared PolisRefugeesChildren
Jennifer Brown, The Colorado Sun
