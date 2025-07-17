© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nebraska sues Colorado over construction to pull water from South Platte River

KUNC | By Parker Yamasaki, The Colorado Sun
Published July 17, 2025 at 11:20 AM MDT
A river is seen running through a large land terrain from above ground.
Olivia Sun
/
The Colorado Sun
The South Platte River is seen from overhead in Sedgwick County on March 16, 2022.

Nebraska officials Wednesday announced a lawsuit against the state of Colorado to clear the way for construction of the Perkins County Canal, a contentious proposal to divert water from the South Platte River in Sedgwick County to a storage facility on the Nebraska side of the state line.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday and claims Colorado is threatening Nebraska’s water supply through “unlawful water diversions” that have deprived Nebraska’s farmers of water.

Nebraska’s Western Irrigation District, a beneficiary of the compact, was recently forced to shut off the majority of its surface water irrigation due to lack of supply from the South Platte River, according to the lawsuit.

“These breaches have harmed Nebraska and pose a significant, ongoing threat to Nebraska, from its agricultural economy to the water security of its major population centers,” the lawsuit said.

The complaint also alleges Colorado is obstructing Nebraska’s efforts to build the Perkins County Canal.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.

Tags
News The Colorado Sunphil weiserSouth PlatteNebraskaWater
Parker Yamasaki, The Colorado Sun
See stories by Parker Yamasaki, The Colorado Sun