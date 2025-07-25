Seminars at Steamboat: These Dis-United States with Dr. Bruce Hoffman

Bruce Hoffman is a leading authority on terrorism, insurgency, and political violence, with a career that spans more than four decades of groundbreaking research, scholarship, and advice to governments and international organizations.

He is currently a tenured professor at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service and has been the director of the university’s undergraduate Center for Jewish Civilization and also of its graduate-level Center for Security Studies and the Security Studies Master of Arts Program.

In addition, he is Senior Fellow for Counterterrorism and Homeland Security at the Council on Foreign Relations; Senior Fellow at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY; professor emeritus of terrorism studies at St Andrews University, Scotland; and an adjunct professor at the International Institute of Counterterrorism, Herzliya, Israel, and at Charles Stuart University, Canberra, Australia. He previously held the Chair in Counterterrorism and Counterinsurgency at the RAND Corporation.