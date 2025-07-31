Back to school: Find out when classes start in Northern Colorado

Back to school is just around the corner. From clothing sales to end-of-summer celebrations, many parents and students are marking their calendars for the start of the new school year.

Here’s a look at the start dates for school districts in Northern Colorado.

Adams County

Adams County School District: Aug. 6 is the start for first through 12th graders. Aug. 11 for kindergartners.

Boulder County

Boulder Valley School District: Aug.13 is the first day for first through fifth, sixth and ninth graders. Kindergarten welcome days also begin on Aug. 13. Grades seventh, eighth, and 10th through 12th start Aug. 14.

Larimer County

Poudre School District: Aug.14 for a transition day for grades sixth and ninth. Everyone else starts Aug. 15.

Aug. 13 is the transition day for kindergarteners, and sixth and ninth graders. Everyone else starts on Aug. 14. Estes Park School District: Aug.12 for a transition day for grades sixth and ninth. Aug. 13 is the start for secondary grades (sixth to 12th), and Aug. 14 for elementary school (kindergarten to fifth).

Routt County

Steamboat Springs School District: Classes start Aug.18 for sixth and ninth graders. Aug. 19 for everyone else.

Weld County

Weld County School District 1: Aug. 7 is the first day of school for students K through 12th.

