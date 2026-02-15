Steamboat Springs, Colorado athletes well represented in Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are underway and Colorado is being well represented.

The majority of those Colorado athletes competing in Italy are from Steamboat Springs.

Steamboat Springs Sports Club Athletic Director Dave Stewart told KUNC's Michael Lyle that nine alumni are currently with Team USA out in Milano – hoping to help the Americans bring home lots of gold.

"For us to have that many competing for the first time is very exciting for them and their families and their coaches," said Stewart.

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is one of North America's oldest and most successful winter sports organizations. Based at Howelsen Hill, it has produced over 100 Olympians, which is the most of any town in the U.S. They provide training in alpine, freestyle, snowboarding, and Nordic disciplines.

Stewart spoke about how important the club is to the getting local athletes ready for world competition.

"It's really part of the lifestyle here in Steamboat," said Stewart. "It's also part of the tradition of growing up in Steamboat to be exposed to winter sports, and it's also part of our legacy to pursue them at a high level."

The ski area was selected by the US Ski Team as its national Club of the Year in 2007, 2004, and 1999.

The 2026 Winter Olympics run through February 22.