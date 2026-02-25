© 2026
Greeley voters say "yes" to 1A ballot measure on Cascadia, Catalyst development

KUNC | By Michael Lyle
Published February 25, 2026 at 8:11 AM MST
A map shows plans for the in-progress Cascadia and Catalyst projects. The map also indicates plans for green space, housing and trails.
SpeakUpGreeley.com/catalyst
A map on a website built by the City of Greeley outlines its vision for the city’s western edge, including the Cascadia and Catalyst projects. Four Greeley residents on Friday challenged the legality of a citizen-initiated petition that could derail the city’s financing plan for a $1.1 billion entertainment district on the city’s western edge.

The debate over the Cascadia project in Greeley has hit a roadblock.

Voters backed Ballot Measure 1-A in a special election Tuesday night, changing the zoning of the property where the development is planned.

Approving the measure reverts parts of the property back to agricultural zoning.

This limits the amount of land that can be developed in the planned mixed-use project. Cascadia aims to be a live-work entertainment district and includes a new ice arena for the Colorado Eagles minor league hockey team.

After the vote is finalized, property owners will need to submit a new zoning application, and the city council is blocked from approving the current zoning for at least one year.

“Democracy delivered exactly what Greeley demanded – no more blank checks for risky projects that put public buildings and hardworking families at risk,” Greeley Demands Better Co-Chair Rhonda Solis told The Greeley Tribune. “Tonight, we begin building the transparent, responsible future our community deserves.”

Earlier this week, "Biz West" editor and publisher Chris Wood spoke with KUNC's "All Things Considered" host Nikole Robinson Carroll on what the project could mean for Greeley's economy and future.

