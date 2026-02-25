Greeley voters say "yes" to 1A ballot measure on Cascadia, Catalyst development

The debate over the Cascadia project in Greeley has hit a roadblock.

Voters backed Ballot Measure 1-A in a special election Tuesday night, changing the zoning of the property where the development is planned.

Approving the measure reverts parts of the property back to agricultural zoning.

This limits the amount of land that can be developed in the planned mixed-use project. Cascadia aims to be a live-work entertainment district and includes a new ice arena for the Colorado Eagles minor league hockey team.

After the vote is finalized, property owners will need to submit a new zoning application, and the city council is blocked from approving the current zoning for at least one year.

“Democracy delivered exactly what Greeley demanded – no more blank checks for risky projects that put public buildings and hardworking families at risk,” Greeley Demands Better Co-Chair Rhonda Solis told The Greeley Tribune. “Tonight, we begin building the transparent, responsible future our community deserves.”

Earlier this week, "Biz West" editor and publisher Chris Wood spoke with KUNC's "All Things Considered" host Nikole Robinson Carroll on what the project could mean for Greeley's economy and future.

