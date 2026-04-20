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High Plains Honor Flight’s Escort Of Heroes takes 120 veterans on a D.C. memorial tour

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published April 20, 2026 at 5:57 AM MDT
A row of young men in camouflage military uniforms stands holding American flags. They look on as war veterans walk by with their families and board green-and-white Colorado State University buses.
Nikole Robinson Carroll
/
KUNC
JROTC members honor veterans by presenting the American flag at the High Plains Honor Flight sendoff from The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland. HPHF has sent more than 4,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. to tour the area's war memorials.

120 veterans left Loveland on Sunday on a trip to Washington, D.C., compliments of High Plains Honor Flight.

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The group of veterans and volunteers gathered Sunday morning at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, dressed in High Plains Honor Flight t-shirts and hats.

The sendoff ceremony featured poetry readings, musical performances and speeches filled with gratitude, like the finale by retired Air Force Colonel Skip Morgan.

“In the words of Winston Churchill," Morgan quoted, "'Never in the history of humankind has so much been owed to so few by so many,’ and that’s why we’re here.'”

High Plains Honor Flight takes Veterans of World War Two, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and Purple Heart recipients on free trips to visit the nation’s capital and tour war memorials.

The nonprofit has sent more than 4,000 veterans to D.C.-area war memorials since 2008.

Army Veteran Lyle Stempke said he’d caught glimpses of the war memorials in the capital before. But now he’s looking forward to finally standing on those hallowed grounds.

An elderly man is seated on a bus, smiling at the camera. He's wearing glasses and a hat that says "Army Veteran."
Nikole Robinson Carroll
/
KUNC
Army veteran Lyle Stempke is one of 120 veterans who went on the April 19, 2026 Escort of Heroes tour provided by High Plains Honor Flight.

“I was there with a semi in DC," Stempke told KUNC. "But you're not allowed out of the truck with a semi, and this time I get to be out. So I'm just emotional.”

A bagpiper sent off the buses with a police escort as supporters lined the path to Northern Colorado Regional Airport, holding flags and waving.

20260419_084309~3.mp4

This is High Plains Honor Flight’s 28th trip. The group will visit Arlington National Cemetery, the Vietnam Wall, and the Korea, Iwo Jima and World War II memorials.

You can find more information about the group and how to apply/volunteer for an Escort of Heroes here.
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News VeteransLovelandNorthern Colorado Regional Airport
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience stay informed and entertained.
See stories by Nikole Robinson Carroll
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