Breckenridge is blooming: here’s what’s included in the town’s first-ever Wildflower Week

Vibrant yellow Mule’s Ears brighten up the Blue River Trail, on the way to a stunning view of Peak 8.

“We were here like three days ago, and it’s already bloomed so much more,” Breckenridge Naturalist Jayden Floyd said.

Floyd and her colleague, Ella Garner, have been leading guided wildflower hikes for a while, but now they’re leading them as one of the many events included in Breckenridge’s first-ever Wildflower Week.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC There's a superbloom of Yellow Mule's Ears on the Blue River Trail in Breckenridge. They got the name because the the leaf shape looks like the ear of a mule.

The idea came together after so many businesses and organizations started doing wildflower-themed events, so they combined them all into one week.

Visitors can expect to see Columbine, Silvery Lupine, and Fireweed. They all peaked earlier this year because of the state’s meager snowpack.

“The snow melted off sooner, so the flowers were able to start blooming sooner,” Breckenridge Naturalist Ella Garner said. “So this is the prime time to see the wildflowers, and they're always very fleeting in the high country. Within another month, they will be gone.”

Some recommendations for viewing lower-elevation blooms include Sawmill Reservoir, The Peaks Trail, and Iowa Hill. For more experienced hikers who can handle higher alpine hikes, the naturalists say Black Powder Pass, Baldy Mountain, and the Horseshoe Bowl are good picks.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC There's a lot of Yellow Mule's Ears in bloom right now, but they won't be out for long. Organizers of the Wildflower Week scheduled the event intentionally so it would be during the peak of blooms.

But there’s more to Wildflower Week than what can be found on a trail. The schedule is packed with events, including flash flower-themed tattoos, a botanical cocktail course and craft classes centered around making floral mosaics and bolo ties.

The goal is for visitors to have fun but also learn about responsible recreation.

“We want to educate people about the flowers, and about Leave No Trace, and about our pollinators, and how important they are,” Breckenridge Tourism Public Relations Manager Kerry O’Connor said. “So we have this educational and sustainability piece, and then we also can incorporate that sort of arts and culture.”

Tourism in Breckenridge took a hit after a mild winter. But O’Connor said events like these can help make up some ground.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Blue Flax are also in bloom in Breckenridge, and that's where flax seeds come from. Each flower only lasts for one day before they shrivel up. The next day, new blossoms will form.

“This was already going to be our first Wildflower Week festival, but because it came after such a rough winter, we're lucky to see that timing and see some more tourists getting interested in it,” O’Connor said. “We can see that people are coming up, they have their trips booked, and the guided hikes are getting full, and some of the activities are too.”