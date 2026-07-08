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Breckenridge is blooming: here’s what’s included in the town’s first-ever Wildflower Week

KUNC | By Emma VandenEinde
Published July 8, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
A woman in a blue hat and a teal long-sleeve shirt walks along a dirt trail. There's wildflowers on either side of the trail. There's a wooden fence and tree to the left of her. Up ahead are tons of pine trees.
Emma VandenEinde
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KUNC
Naturalist Ella Garner walks on the Blue River Trail on Friday, July 3, 2026, in Breckenridge, Colo. She likes to inspire people by teaching them about why they should care about wildflowers and helping them know more about them.

Vibrant yellow Mule’s Ears brighten up the Blue River Trail, on the way to a stunning view of Peak 8.

“We were here like three days ago, and it’s already bloomed so much more,” Breckenridge Naturalist Jayden Floyd said.

Floyd and her colleague, Ella Garner, have been leading guided wildflower hikes for a while, but now they’re leading them as one of the many events included in Breckenridge’s first-ever Wildflower Week.

A close-up of several yellow flowers.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
There's a superbloom of Yellow Mule's Ears on the Blue River Trail in Breckenridge. They got the name because the the leaf shape looks like the ear of a mule.

The idea came together after so many businesses and organizations started doing wildflower-themed events, so they combined them all into one week.

Visitors can expect to see Columbine, Silvery Lupine, and Fireweed. They all peaked earlier this year because of the state’s meager snowpack.

“The snow melted off sooner, so the flowers were able to start blooming sooner,” Breckenridge Naturalist Ella Garner said. “So this is the prime time to see the wildflowers, and they're always very fleeting in the high country. Within another month, they will be gone.”

Some recommendations for viewing lower-elevation blooms include Sawmill Reservoir, The Peaks Trail, and Iowa Hill. For more experienced hikers who can handle higher alpine hikes, the naturalists say Black Powder Pass, Baldy Mountain, and the Horseshoe Bowl are good picks.

Yellow flowers line a dirt trail. There are pine trees and a mountain range in the background.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
There's a lot of Yellow Mule's Ears in bloom right now, but they won't be out for long. Organizers of the Wildflower Week scheduled the event intentionally so it would be during the peak of blooms.

But there’s more to Wildflower Week than what can be found on a trail. The schedule is packed with events, including flash flower-themed tattoos, a botanical cocktail course and craft classes centered around making floral mosaics and bolo ties.

The goal is for visitors to have fun but also learn about responsible recreation.

“We want to educate people about the flowers, and about Leave No Trace, and about our pollinators, and how important they are,” Breckenridge Tourism Public Relations Manager Kerry O’Connor said. “So we have this educational and sustainability piece, and then we also can incorporate that sort of arts and culture.”

Tourism in Breckenridge took a hit after a mild winter. But O’Connor said events like these can help make up some ground.

A close-up of tiny blue flowers on long green stems.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Blue Flax are also in bloom in Breckenridge, and that's where flax seeds come from. Each flower only lasts for one day before they shrivel up. The next day, new blossoms will form.

“This was already going to be our first Wildflower Week festival, but because it came after such a rough winter, we're lucky to see that timing and see some more tourists getting interested in it,” O’Connor said. “We can see that people are coming up, they have their trips booked, and the guided hikes are getting full, and some of the activities are too.”

The festival runs through July 12th. A full list of events, as well as how to RSVP for them, can be found on their website.
Tags
News FlowersBreckenridgeNatureEnvironmentTourism
Emma VandenEinde
I'm the General Assignment Reporter for KUNC, here to keep you up-to-date on news in your backyard. Each town throughout Northern Colorado contains detailed stories about its citizens and their challenges, and I love sitting with members of the community and hearing what they have to say.
See stories by Emma VandenEinde
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